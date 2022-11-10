What Is Happening With The USFL And XFL?

The 2023 season is not far away but little information is available about the season.

It has been very quiet at the new football leagues front. The United States Football League, owned by FOX, and the XFL, which has a TV deal with Disney’s ESPN, are just months away from the 2023 kickoff. But there doesn’t seem to be much in the way of promoting either league. For instance, the USFL played all of its games in Birmingham, Alabama in 2022 with the exception of its championship game which was held at the Canton, Ohio Pro Football Hall of Fame’s stadium. Where is the USFL playing its games in 2023? The USFL put out a statement claiming it was going to stage games in at least two cities in 2023 but the schedule has not been released as of yet. FOX Sports, who brought the second United States Football League to life and saw it through the 2022 season, has been looking for partners who can invest up to $200 million in the product to keep it going beyond the 2023 season.

The third version of the XFL has not yet put out a 2023 schedule but during the summer six months before its opening kickoff, the backers of the new XFL were looking for money. RedBird Capital, the people who own the XFL, hired PJT Partners to help them find backers. The USFL is little more than a TV show which is relatively cheap to produce in Birmingham. If the USFL really wants to play games in Philadelphia, East Rutherford, New Jersey, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Houston, Tampa or New Orleans, those cities allegedly have franchises, it is going to cost more money. The XFL will be based in Arlington, Texas and it did have a plan to hit the road. The XFL will have teams in Arlington, Houston, Orlando, Las Vegas, San Antonio, Seattle, St. Louis and Washington. The clock for both leagues is ticking.

