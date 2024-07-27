What to stream this week: Ice Spice, Ghostbusters, Bob Marley, Wayne Brady and new ‘Futurama’

he long-awaited debut album from Ice Spice and the movie “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” with new and old franchise stars are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: Wayne Brady allows cameras into his life for a new reality series and Kate Upton hosts the new competition series “Dress My Tour,” where fashion and music intersect.

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM

— It’s been 40 years since the original “Ghostbusters,” and some might argue that it’s time to move on. I ain’t afraid of no ghosts, but I am of needlessly prolonged film franchises. “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” which begins streaming Monday on Netflix, has some things going for it. Namely Kumail Nanjiani, who steals the movie as the reluctant “Fire Master.” But there’s a pleasant-enough kid-friendly-ish vibe to “Frozen Empire,” in which the Spengler family (Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace) returns to New York. OG Ghostbusters Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Dan Aykroyd are also still on hand. In my review, I wrote that the movie has “a modest charm as an ’80s-tinged family adventure.”

— “Bob Marley: One Love,” streaming Tuesday on Prime Video, is the latest in a medley of music biopics. The film, which first debuted in theaters in February, stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the reggae legend. It’s a muddled but sincere and textured approach in capturing one of the most potent musical forces of the 20th century. In my review, I wrote that “the power and complexity of Marley is out of reach for ‘One Love,’ which takes a typical biopic framework.”

— Guy Ritchie tells a true historical tale in “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” (streaming Thursday on Prime Video) albeit with plenty of amped-up, action-movie exaggeration. During World War II, a small band led by an ex-criminal (Henry Cavill) sails to the West African islands to sabotage a fleet of German U-boats. The tale boasts plenty of real-life intrigue, including James Bond author Ian Fleming, himself. In my review, I praised Ritchie’s jauntily entertaining film but lamented that the real-life stealth mission “would have been thrilling enough if it had been told with a little historical accuracy.”

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle