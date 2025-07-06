What to Stream: ‘The Bear,’ Lorde, ‘Smoke,’ ‘A Minecraft Movie,’ ‘Nosferatu’ and Nelly and Ashanti

The Jack Black-led movie phenomenon “A Minecraft Movie” and Lorde’s fourth studio album, “Virgin,” are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time, as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: All 10 episodes of season four of FX’s “The Bear” drop Wednesday, Nelly and Ashanti get their own reality show and Bill Skarsgård leads an update of the 1922 silent vampire classic “Nosferatu.”

New movies to stream from June 23-29

— The Porky Pig and Daffy Duck movie “The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie” comes to HBO Max on Friday (it will also broadcast on HBO on June 28 at 8 p.m. ET). Reviews were a little mixed, but mostly positive for the full-length animated feature. Bob Strauss wrote in the San Francisco Chronicle that “The laugh ratio is more hit-and-miss than in the tightly scripted shorts, but enough jokes land to satisfy most funny bones.” The film had a wild ride to end up where it was originally intended, including a theatrical release in December not from Warner Bros. but Ketchup Entertainment (who will also distribute the previously shelved “Coyote vs. Acme” ).

— Mariska Hargitay’s documentary about her mother Jayne Mansfield, “My Mom Jayne,” will also be streaming on HBO Max on Friday. The Hollywood bombshell died in a car accident at 34, when Hargitay was only 3.

— La-la-la-lava, ch-ch-ch-chicken, Steve’s lava chicken is now streaming on HBO Max, as is the rest of “A Minecraft Movie.” A box office phenomenon with over $950 million in worldwide ticket sales and counting, this movie adaptation of the popular game stars Jack Black and Jason Momoa. In his AP review, Mark Kennedy wrote that “the Jared Hess-directed action-adventure artfully straddles the line between delighting preteen gamers and keeping their parents awake. It’s an often-bananas adaptation, with bizarre digressions into turquoise blouses and tater tot pizzas. It has Jennifer Coolidge being very Jennifer Coolidge. Need we say more?”

— Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgård lead the Robert Eggers-directed update of the 1922 silent vampire classic “Nosferatu,” streaming on Prime Video starting Friday. Jocelyn Noveck wrote in her AP review that “it will chill you to the bone” but that “it may not terrify you.” Everything, she adds, in Eggers “faithful, even adoring remake… looks great. But with its stylized, often stilted dialogue and overly dramatic storytelling, it feels more like everyone is living in a quaint period painting rather than a world populated by real humans (and, well, vampires) made of flesh and, er, blood.”

