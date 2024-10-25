Trump Floats Possibility Of Pardoning Hunter Biden If Elected

Nicole Silverio

Republican nominee Donald Trump floated the idea Thursday of pardoning Hunter Biden from his legal woes if he is reelected in November.

A Delaware jury convicted President Joe Biden’s son on three felony gun charges in relation to his purchase of a Colt Cobra revolver in October 2018 while allegedly under the influence of drugs. Trump told radio host Hugh Hewitt that it is “very bad for our country” to attempt to jail one another’s political opponents and that he will not “viciously” go after them the president allegedly did.

“I wouldn’t take it off the books,” Trump said about pardoning Hunter Biden. “See, unlike Joe Biden, despite what they’ve done to me, where they’ve gone after me so viciously, despite what, and Hunter’s a bad boy. There’s no question about it. He’s been a bad boy. All you had to do is see the laptop from hell. But I happen to think it’s very bad for our country. I was, I think you know this, but most people don’t, because most people aren’t of your talent. I could have gone after Hillary. I could have gotten Hillary Clinton very easily.”

“And when they say lock her up, whenever they said lock her, you know, they’d start, 30,000 people, lock her up, lock her up. What did I do? I always say, ‘Take it easy, just relax. We’re winning. Take it easy. Take it easy.’ I could have had her put in jail. And I decided I didn’t want to do that. I thought it would look terrible. You had the wife of the president of the United States going to jail. I thought it would be very bad if we did that,” the former president continued. “And I made sure that didn’t happen, okay? I thought it would be bad. What I didn’t know is that they were going to play dirty with me. Who thinks that?”

Special Counsel David Weiss alleged in the indictment that Hunter Biden knowingly possessed the Colt Cobra while addicted to drugs and made false statements about his drug use on the purchase form.

The president’s son initially planned to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and enter a diversion agreement for the felony gun charge in exchange for no jail time. The agreement fell apart during a July court hearing when District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika voiced concerns about an immunity provision included in the diversion agreement.

Hunter Biden is set to appear for his sentencing date on Dec. 4.

The president’s son is also facing nine charges, six misdemeanors and three felonies, for allegedly failing to pay at least $1.4 million in taxes. He pleaded guilty to all of the charges during a Sept. 5 hearing.

President Joe Biden has stated he will not pardon his son or have his sentence reduced.

