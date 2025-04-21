Live Coverage: Pope Francis dies at 88

Pope Francis, the Catholic Church’s first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor, has died, as announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo. He was 88.

What to know:

Cause of death has not been shared: “At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father,” said Cardinal Kevin Farrell in an announcement of the death. Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14, 2025, for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia. He spent 38 days there, the longest hospitalization of his 12-year papacy.

The next pope is still to be decided: The death of a pope sets in motion a series of carefully orchestrated rites and rituals. Eligible cardinals eventually vote for a papal successor in the Sistine Chapel.

Francis became pope in 2013: The Argentina-born Jorge Mario Bergoglio brought a breath of fresh air into a 2,000-year-old institution. He took over as the Catholic Church's influence waned during the troubled papacy of Pope Benedict XVI, whose surprise resignation led to Francis' election.

