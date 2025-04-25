Netflix: Black Mirror Assumes the No. 1 Spot on the English TV List

There’s a new No. 1 on the English TV list this week, and it’s the long-running dystopian favorite that made you afraid of your toaster. Black Mirror is back and as popular (and thought-provoking) as ever. With 10.6 million views, the returning series proves once again that sometimes fans just want to break from reality. (Psst: don’t forget to play Thronglets, the Black Mirror mobile game.)

Joining the chart with a bang is Ransom Canyon — the sweeping, slow-burn Western romance debuted with 7.2 million views to lasso the No. 2 spot. And Adolescence, the limited series that’s been dominating conversation for six weeks now, shows no signs of slowing down. It picked up another 6 million views this week, bringing its all-time total to 130 million.

Over in movies, The Life List, starring certified Netflix hitmaker Sofia Carson, continues its reign as the most-watched English film for the fourth week in a row. It pulled in another 7.5 million views as everyone continued to ask, “Wait, did Alex really choose the right person?” (Watch it and then decide for yourself.)

The biggest splash this week? iHostage. The high-octane, heart-pounding thriller about a gunman entering an Apple Store in Amsterdam rocketed to No. 1 on the non-English film list with 15.1 million views — making it one of the most-watched debuts of the year so far. It’s gripping, tense, and exactly the kind of film you can’t look away from.

And fans of Korean programming, rejoice: Five Korean series landed on the non-English TV list this week, including Resident Playbook (2.8 million views), When Life Gives You Tangerines (2.7 million views), Weak Hero (1.8 million views), Karma (1.7 million views), and Kian’s Bizarre B&B (1.4 million views). Whether it’s medical drama, revenge fantasy, or chaotic guesthouse hijinks — there’s a story for every mood.

Meanwhile, a new South African rom-com is getting global love. Meet the Khumalos scored 5.7 million views and held strong at No. 2 on the English film list — its second consecutive week in the Top 10. And Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror, a sobering look at the events of April 19, 1995, made a strong debut at No. 4 with 4.4 million views.

Also in non-English film, The Dad Quest keeps chugging along with 4.9 million views and another week in the Top 10, while Counterattack moved up the Most Popular Non-English Film list to No. 9 all time with 60.9 million views.

Elsewhere in TV, Pulse continues its strong run on the English TV list with 3.2 million views, while the Arctic-set dramedy North of North (2.7 million views) holds on for a second straight week in the Top 10. Over in the non-English category, The Gardener topped the charts with an impressive 12.3 million views, while The Glass Dome debuted at No. 2 with 9.2 million views.