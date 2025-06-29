Bravo announced today that it has renewed its late-night juggernaut “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” through 2027 on the heels of celebrating a milestone 15th anniversary last year. Cohen, who is host and executive producer of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” continues to serve as an executive producer for “The Real Housewives” franchise as well as host of reunions and specials.

“After more than 20 years with Bravo, I’m full of intense gratitude that I get to continue living out my dream here. I’m excited to keep growing our successes across NBCUniversal’s incredible portfolio and, most of all, thankful that I, along with my team, get to keep doing what we love most.”

— Andy Cohen, Host & Executive Producer of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” is the only live, interactive show in late-night television, offering viewers an unprecedented opportunity to interact with their favorite celebrities and Bravolebrities in real time by participating in live polls and asking questions both virtually and in-studio. The critically acclaimed talker consistently dominates the pop culture conversation with irreverent, candid and hilarious moments that audiences don’t see anywhere else. Whether it’s Hillary Clinton Pleading the Fifth, Nicki Minaj doing a “shotski,” or Jon Hamm and John Slattery delivering an iconic Clubhouse Playhouse performance, you never know what’s going to happen in the Bravo Clubhouse – the only guarantee is a real good time.

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” airs Sunday through Thursday nights on Bravo, with all episodes streaming next day on Peacock.