Britbox opens the new month with a winner in “Motherland.”

Motherland

Julia (Anna Maxwell Martin, Ludwig) hoped her children would grow up the same way she did—looked after by her mum. But with her mother no longer around, she’s left to manage the daily grind of parenting on her own and is quickly immersed in the world of Motherland.

Thrown into the school gate scene, Julia encounters a full cast of fellow parents: Amanda (Lucy Punch, A Series of Unfortunate Events), the hyper-efficient leader of the ‘Alpha Mums’; Liz (Diane Morgan, Inside No. 9), relaxed, resourceful, and not one for following the rules; and Kevin (Paul Ready, Bodyguard), a stay-at-home dad who leans into the role with enthusiasm—even if the others don’t quite know what to make of him.

The series was created by the brilliant Graham Linehan (Father Ted, The IT Crowd) and Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), and Helen Serafinowicz and Holly Walsh also joined the writing team later.

Seasons will premiere as follows:

Season 1 : May 2nd

: May 2nd Season 2 : May 9th

: May 9th Season 3: May 16th

May 7th Premieres

The Bletchley Circle (2012 to 2014)

In post-WWII Britain, four former codebreakers reunite years after their wartime service to investigate a series of unsolved crimes. Led by Susan (Anna Maxwell Martin), the group also includes Millie (Rachael Stirling), Lucy (Sophie Rundle), and Jean (Julie Graham), each bringing unique analytical skills to the task. Though their brilliance was once used in secret, they now face skepticism and danger as they work outside the law to uncover hidden patterns and bring justice where others have failed.

Seasons will premiere as follows:

Season 1 : May 7th

: May 7th Season 2: May 14th

May 11th Premieres

2025 BAFTA Television Awards

The 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises will take place on Sunday, May 11, at the Royal Festival Hall at London’s Southbank Centre. Hosted by Alan Cumming, the ceremony will honor the standout television programs and creative talent from 2024, as voted by BAFTA’s television members.

May 21st Premieres

Make it at Market, Season 3

Across the UK, aspiring makers are working to turn their creative passions into sustainable businesses. At a special bootcamp held at Waterperry Gardens in Oxfordshire, Dom Chinea (The Repair Shop) and a team of expert mentors guide participants through three tailored challenges to assess their strengths and offer practical advice. Each maker receives a personalized Action Plan, then returns home with eight weeks to put their plan into action before reconvening to share their progress. Fifteen 45-minute episodes will premiere at once.

May 30th Premieres

Father Ted, Season 1

Three Catholic priests live in exile on a remote Irish island: one disgraced, one dim, and one barely conscious unless there’s alcohol involved. Along with their relentlessly chipper housekeeper, they navigate parish life in the most absurd ways imaginable. Starring Dermot Morgan, Ardal O’Hanlon, Frank Kelly, and Pauline McLynn, this iconic sitcom was created by Graham Linehan and Arthur Mathews.

May: Exact Date TBA

Death Valley, Season 1

A reclusive widower and former TV detective. A young officer with something to prove. Teaming up wasn’t in either of their plans.

BAFTA and Emmy winner Timothy Spall (The Sixth Commandment) stars alongside Gwyneth Keyworth (Lost Boys & Fairies) in this twist-filled crime drama set in rural Wales. Spall plays John Chapel, once a household name for his role as a TV sleuth—now living quietly, haunted by the time he lost with his late wife. When his neighbour is found dead, DS Janie Mallowan (Keyworth) senses a chance to revive her stalled career. Though they clash in style—she sticks to the rulebook, he follows his gut—the odd pairing may be just what the case requires… as long as her superiors stay in the dark.

Viewing Suggestions to Hold You Over…

