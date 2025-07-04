Fourth of July weekend is here along with a variety of outdoor parties there are plenty of TV and movie marathons to enjoy as background entertainment while you prepare for barbecues or relax during your downtime. As is tradition for this holiday, a Twilight Zone marathon will be featured, and Yellowstone has also become a staple in the Fourth of July TV programming lineup.
Several TV network schedules for the Fourth of July weekend to compile a list of the best TV and movie marathons available for your viewing pleasure from July 3 to July 6, 2025. From fireworks to TV and movies there is something for everyone over the next three days.
Best 4th of July 2025 TV Marathons
- Best 4th of July 2025 Movie Marathons
- Ridiculousness, The Big Bang Theory, Deadpool all day on July 4— MTV
- The Twilight Zone from July 3 at 6 a.m. ET through July 7, at 6 a.m. ET — Heroes & Icons
- Yellowstone episodes through Season 4 on July 4 — Pluto More TV Drama Channel (Free streaming service)
- Parks and Recreation and The Office on July 4 from 7:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. ET — Comedy Central
- Man v. Food all day on July 4 –Cooking Channel
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Harry Potter movies all day on July 3 and 4 – USA Network
- Yellowstone reruns from July 3 (starting at 10 a.m. ET) through July 6 — Paramount Network
- Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘n Out, My Wife and Kids, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air from July 2-6 – VH1
- Living Single, Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show reruns all weekend — BET
- Bones, July 4 starting at 6 a.m. ET through July 5 at 5 a.m. ET — BBC America
- FIFA Club World Cup Prematch, July 5 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. ET, NASCAR Cup Series, July 6 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET — TNT
- Three’s Company and Two and a Half Men marathons all day on July 3 — IFC
- FBI, ER, Criminal Minds, and NCIS: New Orleans all day on July 3; FBI, Law & Order, and NCIS: New Orleans all day on July 4; NCIS, ER, and NCIS: New Orleans all day on July 5 (with You’ve Got Mail at 11 a.m., and back-to-back airings of Steel Magnolias starting at 2 p.m.); NCIS and Criminal Minds all day on July 6 — Pop TV
- MOVIES
- Tom Cruise collection on July 3 featuring Top Gun, Mission: Impossible (films 1-5), Jerry Maguire, A Few Good Men, The Firm, Days of Thunder, Jack Reacher, and Tropic Thunder — Pluto TV Icons Channel (Free streaming service)
- Jurassic Park movies all day on July 5 starting at 10:30 a.m. ET — FX
- Blade and Blade Runner movies – July 6, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. ET – E!
- Rocky franchise – July 4, 8 a.m.-10:30 p.m. ET — AMC
- Disney classic movies, July 3 from 3-9 p.m. ET, July 4 from 12:30-8:30 p.m. ET, July 5 from 11:30 a.m.-10:55 p.m. ET, July 6 from 7 a.m.-11:55 p.m. ET — Freeform
- Star Trek movies from July 6 at 8:30 a.m. ET through July 7 at 12:25 a.m. ET — MGM+
Best 4th of July 2025 Firework Shows
- Wawa Welcome America – NBC10 and Cozi TV or streaming on Peacock, July 4 at 7 p.m. ET
- A Capitol Fourth 2025 – PBS, July 4 at 8 p.m. ET
- Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular – NBC or streaming on Peacock, July 4 at 8 p.m. ET