Acorn TV Debuts its Largest Programming Slate in History with Inaugural “Murder Mystery May.”

Kicking off May 1, Acorn TV, will debut its first annual “Murder Mystery May,” a month-long event showcasing the world’s best whimsical mysteries and investigative crime dramas. The event will feature a wide range of programming, including the premiere of acclaimed new crime drama The One Who Got Away starring Richard Harrington (Hinterland), Irish mystery Boglands, and new episodes of long-running fan favorites such as The Brokenwood Mysteries, Murdoch Mysteries, and a new season of Harry Wild starring Jane Seymour (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman).

Two-Episode Season Premiere Monday, May 5

Season four picks up a year after season three, and business couldn’t be better at the Wild/Reid Detective Agency as Harry (Seymour) and Fergus (Rohan Nedd, Whitstable Pearl) welcome an unexpected client: Charlie Wild (Kevin Ryan, Guilt, Copper). Elsewhere, Harry is hired by a friend and former wild child turned nun, Lola (Rose O’Neill) stumbles upon a dance school mystery, a Dublin literary tour takes a bloody turn and more. Meanwhile, Fergus’ hopes of going to college at the same time as Lola are threatened when she gets an incredible offer to study abroad.

Boglands (Acorn TV Exclusive Series)

New Series Binge Monday, May 26

In an isolated village in the northwest of Ireland, with its own laws and codes of conduct, a murder investigation begins when police officer Conall Ó Súilleabháin’s missing mother Sabine is discovered buried in the bog after 15 years missing. Conall is forbidden from working the case but that’s not going to stop him. Meanwhile, a young journalist, Ciara-Kate, decides to produce a podcast about the case. Conall soon realizes that Ciara-Kate can get access to people who refuse to speak to the official investigation. If Conall wants justice for his mother, he has no choice but to join forces with this citizen journalist. Their investigation leads them on a dark path and begs the question: can justice really be blind? *Gaelic-language with subtitles

Brokenwood Mysteries Season 11 (Acorn TV Exclusive Series)

New Episodes Every Monday Until the Season Finale on May 26

This quirky New Zealand mystery follows DI Mike Shepherd (Neill Rea, The Warrior’s Way), who arrives to the seemingly peaceful town of Brokenwood with a classic car, a country music collection, and an indeterminate number of ex-wives. His assistant, DC Kristin Sims (Fern Sutherland, The Almighty Johnsons), is a by-the-book investigator 15 years younger than her boss’s car. Shepherd soon discovers that Brokenwood is full of secrets and suspicions.

The One That Got Away (Acorn TV Exclusive Series)

New Episodes Every Monday Until the Season Finale on May 26

The dark psychological drama sees DI Ffion Lloyd (Elen Rhys, The Mallorca Files) partnering up with her ex-lover DS Rick Sheldon (Richard Harrington, Hinterland), to find out who is responsible for murdering a nurse in a coastal town in west Wales. The murder opens old wounds in a small-town community, throwing a historic conviction in to doubt and raising the horrifying prospect of a copycat killer. Full of twists and turns that lead up to a heart-stopping finale, this is a gripping forensic examination of a town, a killer, and a relationship, past and present.

