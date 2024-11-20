Nancy Mace Introduces Bill To Block Trans Women From Capitol Bathrooms

Mariane Angela

Republican South Carolina Rep Nancy Mace introduced a resolution Monday that mandates that individuals in the Capitol complex use bathrooms that correspond to their actual sex.

This proposal emerges as Democratic Delaware Rep-elect Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender member of the House, is set to be sworn in in January, according to NewsNation. Mace is actively collaborating with House leadership to incorporate these bathroom restrictions into an upcoming rules package. Should these efforts falter, she plans to introduce a privileged motion to circumvent typical procedural hurdles.

Never thought this would have to happen, but we are introducing a resolution banning biological men from entering protected spaces for women on Capitol grounds. Protecting biological women starts here and it starts now. https://t.co/oX7SJLB6JZ — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 18, 2024

The enforcement of this ban would fall to House Sergeant-at-Arms William McFarland, per the resolution’s text obtained by The Hill, though details on enforcement methods remain vague. Previous state laws with similar mandates have often depended on anonymous complaints, a method that has proven highly controversial and ineffective.

“This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing,” McBride said in a statement. “We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care and child care, not manufacturing culture wars.”

The House is set to vote on its rules package for the new session in early January. The Republicans hold a slight majority, NewsNation said.

(Featured Image Media Credit: Screenshot/YouTube/Oversight Committee)

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.