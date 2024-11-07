GOP Seizes Senate Majority After Flipping Ohio, West Virginia

Owen Klinsky

The Republican Party obtained a majority in the U.S. Senate after flipping Democratic seats in Ohio and West Virginia in Tuesday’s election.

The Associated Press called the Ohio and West Virginia senate races for businessman Bernie Moreno and former Gov. Jim Justice, respectively, early Wednesday morning, providing the GOP with the two additional seats it needs for a majority in the chamber. The GOP could expand the majority further, with Montana Republican Tim Sheehy and Michigan Republican Mike Rogers leading as of 12:42 a.m. on Nov. 6.

Meanwhile, GOP incumbents Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska successfully defended their seats in competitive races, according to the AP.

The pickups come despite the GOP being outspent by more than $150 million in the Senate, with Democratic candidates outraising or outspending their Republican opponents by at least 75%, according to OpenSecrets.

It remains unclear who would serve as Senate Majority Leader under a Republican majority, with Texas Sen. John Cornyn, South Dakota Sen. John Thune and Florida Sen. Rick Scott all announcing bids to replace Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“We’re tired of being treated like second-class citizens in our own country,” Moreno told his supporters in his victory speech Tuesday. “We’re tired of leaders that think we’re garbage, and we’re tired of being treated like garbage.”

Former President Donald Trump is heavily favored to win the presidency as of 1:10 a.m. on Nov. 6, with his betting odds reaching 95% on Polymarket.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.