Peacock Has a new season of Hart to Hart

By
James Williams
-

Keep the wine flowing because Hart to Heart is officially returning for a fourth season! In most talk shows, guests only get a few minutes to talk with the host — hardly enough time for us to really get to know them. But in Hart to Heart, comedian Kevin Hart (Kevin Hart: Reality Check) dives deep with his guests, allowing the A-list talent to reveal their honest, unfiltered, and unexpected true selves. Featuring conversations that are both deep and hilarious, each episode is packed with meaningful conversation, open dialogue, and a lot of heart.   

When will Heart to Hart Season 4 premiere?  

The premiere episode of the celebrity talk show’s new season has dropped and new episodes will be available to stream every week, exclusively on Peacock.  

What guests will be on this season?  

Kevin Hart will dive deep into hour-long conversations with an all-star lineup of celebrity guests and industry powerhouses about their life journeys, careers, and never-before-heard memories. Some of this season’s guests include Ben Affleck, George Lopez, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Samberg, Judd Apatow, and Niecy Nash. 

This new line-up of celebs will join an iconic roster of guests from the first three seasons, including Will FerrellDwayne “The Rock” JohnsonJay-ZKristen StewartSofia Vergara, and Miley Cyrus.  

Stream Kevin Hart on Peacock 

The fourth season of Hart to Heart adds to the huge slate of Kevin Hart content on Peacock, including his hilarious stand-up special Kevin Hart: Reality Check, his New Year’s recap show, Back That Year Up with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, his upcoming Olympic Highlights series with Kenan Thompson where they’ll recap the best moments from the 2024 Paris Olympics, and his highly anticipated forthcoming scripted drama series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, premiering later this year. 

While you wait for Season 4 to premiere on Jun 20, stream the first three seasons of Hart to Heart

