Entertainment Weekend: Hulu ‘We Are The Lucky Ones,’ Is A Hit You Should Not Miss

James Williams
 The television adaptation of “We Were the Lucky Ones” is a limited series inspired by the extraordinary true story of a Jewish family’s separation at the start of World War II and their steadfast determination to survive and reunite. Adapted from Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling novel, the series highlights the indomitable resilience of the human spirit amidst the gravest moments of the twentieth century, and commemorates the triumph of hope and love over staggering hardship.

The show’s realism, exceptional acting, and most importantly, its gripping nature, take viewers on an emotional journey that is both thrilling and, at times, a stark reminder of the world’s frightening aspects.

Hulu releases new episodes weekly. Additionally, the series will be available for streaming on Disney+ in various countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, starting on June 19, 2024. The cast features Joey King, Logan Lerman, Hadas Yaron, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Amit Rahav, Sam Woolf, Michael Aloni, Moran Rosenblatt, Eva Feiler, Lior Ashkenazi, and Robin Weigert.

