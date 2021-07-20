Morocco, Israeli Company Push Back on Hacking Scandal

By Luis Arellano

The Kingdom of Morocco and the Israeli company NGO are pushing back on

claims that they were jointly involved in efforts to spy on dissidents in

Morocco.

NSO Group, an Israeli technology firm, stands accused of exporting a spyware

called Pegasus that allows remote surveillance of smartphones. Governments from

Spain to India have faced protests following accusations. The claims made in a

serious of stories published by Forbidden Stories, an NGO, make the claim that

the technology was being used to target journalists and politicians. Other

media outlet picked up the story.

Yet, governments and the NSO group are pushing back on the claim. In a

statement NSO categorically denied the allegation. Suggesting instead that its

technology only had legitimate uses for law-enforcement.

“Our technologies are being used every day to break up pedophilia

rings, sex and drug-trafficking rings, locate missing and kidnapped children,

locate survivors trapped under collapsed buildings, and protect airspace

against disruptive penetration by dangerous drones. Simply put, NSO Group is on

a life-saving mission, and the company will faithfully execute this mission

undeterred, despite any and all continued attempts to discredit it on false

grounds,” NSO said in a statement.

The government of Morocco has been particularly incensed by these

accusations. In particular due to the fact they build on previous accusations

raised by Amnesty International. Indeed the apparent targeting of Morocco maybe

more in common with a smear campaign than anything else. Some of the

accusations defy credulity given the scale of the operations involved would be

difficult to manage.

“Morocco is a State governed by the rule of law, which guarantees the

secrecy of personal communications by the force of the Constitution and by

virtue of the Kingdom’s treaty commitments and judicial and non-judicial laws

and mechanisms guaranteeing personal data protection and cybersecurity to all

citizens and foreign residents in Morocco,” a Moroccan government

statement clarified

As with the previous accusations, Morocco through down the gauntlet to

provide evidence of the claim.

“Aware of the ulterior motives and aims behind the dissemination of

these false allegations and their context, the Moroccan government challenges

the above-mentioned collective, as it did with Amnesty International, to

provide realistic and scientific evidence that can be subject to professional,

impartial and independent expertise and counter-expertise on the veracity of

these allegations.” For Israel, a country in look of friends, such spying makes little sense.

While none of the journalists involved are publishing fully the material on

which they are basing their claims a number of unanswered questions remain from

the incident. Indeed, analysts say efforts to spy on foreign officials are not

likely worth the national security risk given that once exposed it would open

the nation launching such an operation to similar attacks