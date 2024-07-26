Dr. Rajwant Singh, Chairman of the Sikh Council on Religion and Education (SCORE), welcomed the candidacy of Kamala Harris for president of the United States. “We are pleased that President Joe Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris for President of the United States. She is well-suited to take the mantle of leadership of the Democratic Party and also lead this nation at this very critical juncture.”



Dr. Singh is also the founder president of EcoSikh, a Washingotn based environmental organization and a senior advisor to the National Sikh Campaign.



He added, “We are pleased by the magnanimous step taken by President Joe Biden to step down from a very powerful position in the interest of the nation and the world. He is truly an American hero. He has shown his utmost dedication in serving this nation in the last 5 decades. His last political act has shown his courageous and self-less leadership.”



Dr. Singh added, “Kamala Harris’s candidacy has electrified the grassroots as well all those who are in the center of the American political scene. Now is the time to win this election and bring Kamala Harris to the White House as the President of the United States. Sikh community will join in supporting her candidacy.”



He added, “She has spoken against the hate crimes against all minorities including Sikhs and Biden Harris Administration has also condemned the killing of the 6 Sikhs by a White Supremacist in the Oak Creek, Wisconsin on the 10th anniversary of that tragedy.”



He stated, “She has shown her leadership in California as attorney general and as senator from that state and in the last four years, she has served gracefully as the VP of this great nation. We are very confident that she will quickly gather support from all quarters of the Democratic party as well among the independents. People who are tired of the discordant atmosphere from last 10 years will have a chance to change the direction of America.