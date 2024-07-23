Prime Minister Netanyahu Would Be Wise To Be A Statesman This Visit To Washington

The announcement that President Joe Biden will not seek another term in 2024 and will instead endorse Vice President Kamala Harris alters Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to his Washington visit this week. He is scheduled to meet with Biden, as well as Harris, and possibly former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee.

Biden’s withdrawal from the race indicates that his administration will seek a ceasefire-hostage agreement to conclude this chapter of the Israel-Hamas conflict before the November elections. The manner in which Netanyahu manages the upcoming weeks will be crucial.

Netanyahu Needs To Stay Neutral And Not Look Like He Favors One Side Over The Other

Netanyahu is the consummate politician who has remained in leadership by adeptly reading his audience. It would be prudent for him not to align his platform with either Republicans or Democrats but to continue the course he has with President Biden. It’s important to recall that his invitation by House Speaker Republican Mike Johnson, which later became a bipartisan effort as Democratic leadership joined, was initially a GOP strategy hoping Netanyahu would criticize the Biden administration.

Vice President Harris has affirmed she will uphold President Biden’s unwavering support for Israel’s defense, the return of hostages, and the pursuit of long-term peace in the region, ensuring full U.S. backing for both the Jewish state and Saudi Arabia. It is crucial for Netanyahu to sustain his partnership with Biden and Harris, avoiding any impression of teamwork or the notion that he might achieve more by aligning with Trump..

Describing Netanyahu as unpopular in the United States might be an understatement. While national polls show strong support for Israel, there is a notable aversion to the Prime Minister. A more measured approach by Netanyahu could significantly improve his image, and demonstrating a willingness to collaborate with the current administration could enhance his reputation both in the U.S. and globally.

Engaging in favoritism and criticizing Biden at this juncture would only incite the inevitable protesters who will follow him throughout the US, from Gaza supporters to American Jews who believe he is prolonging the war to remain in power. Although my advice may be neither needed nor desired, I prefer to see Netanyahu as a diplomatic leader rather than as someone who openly attacked the Obama administration in Congress in 2015 over the Iran nuclear deal.

Democrats Plan To Boycott His Address – They See His Appearance As A Political Stunt

.

A statesman like Netanyahu might be able to counter the lingering effects of his 2015 visit among Democrats. Over 60 members skipped Netanyahu’s address to Congress then, and it is anticipated that even more Democrats may choose not to attend this time.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish member of the U.S. government, has ensured timely aid to Israel and has been a staunch advocate for the Jewish state’s right to self-defense. However, he has said will not attend the speech, citing “clear and profound disagreements” with the Netanyahu government.

A meeting between Schumer and the prime minister might win him over and limit the number of Democrats who were planning to boycott his address.

Netanyahu Gets Along With Trump But The New Republican Party of 2024 Is Far Right Party – Aid Comes With Strings Attached

Both Netanyahu and former President Trump are recognized for their transactional approach and previously upheld a cooperative relationship during Trump’s presidency. However, Trump is not particularly policy-oriented, and the team poised to serve in his cabinet and administration has spent the past two years establishing a government that excludes the old guard Republicans familiar to Netanyahu.

The potential Trump administration could reflect the autocratic inclinations of Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has maintained a close relationship with Trump and the Republicans over the past three years, culminating in a visit to the former president in Palm Beach recently. The party shows a strong preference for Orban’s governance style, termed “illiberalism,” and a Christian Nationalism as outlined in their Project 2025’s roadmap, which promotes hard-right nationalism, isolationism, and reduced focus on foreign aid.

Matt Brooks, the CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition, the most influential Jewish group in the party, says he is worried about a subset of Republicans he called “neo-isolationists.” “We are worried and we’re working on tamping down these folks who want to withdraw America from the rest of the world, this neo-isolationist wing,” he told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “I think the balance of our friends who have been friends over the years are still strong friends that will continue to be so.”

However, some Republicans are less optimistic. “This new Republican Party is going to abandon Israel,” stated Nachama Soloveichik, the chief spokeswoman for ex-Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, on X, previously known as Twitter. This spring, Republicans in the House have delayed or opposed aid bills. They claim to be staunchly pro-Israel yet contend that the growing deficit necessitates an end to decades of unconditional foreign aid to the Jewish state.

This strategy is consistent with the wider “America First” foreign policy, which stresses prioritizing U.S. interests and requires that any financial aid to other nations be balanced by budget reductions. The House, under Speaker Johnson, suggested that the $18 billion allocated to Israel this past spring should be financed by reducing the IRS budget. Ultimately, this proposal was halted by Schumer in the Senate, who ensured the aid was provided unconditionally.

It Is Uncertainty That Should Guide Netanyahu To Be Careful This Trip To Washington

I will conclude as I started, by advising Prime Minister Netanyahu to visit Washington and demonstrate statesmanship by emphasizing his commitment to securing the hostages’ release, overcoming Hamas, and striving for a secure Israel alongside new regional allies in a peaceful Middle East. He should refrain from any statements except his intention to collaborate with the Biden administration to fulfill Israel’s objectives, and if circumstances change in the future, he will address those concerns at the appropriate time. For now, the priorities are the safe return of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas.