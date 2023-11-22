Wednesday night after a seven-hour meeting the Israeli Cabinet approved a deal that would lead to the release of at least 50 women and children held captive in Gaza since October 7th. The day when Hamas murdered over 1,200 Jews and took another 239 women, children, elderly, and men hostage in the tunnels under Gaza where they have been for the past 46 days.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said. The first hostages to be released are women and children.

“The government of Israel is committed to bringing all of the hostages home. Tonight, the government approved the outline for the first stage of achieving this goal,” the office said in a statement.

Here are the key deal points:

Minimum of 53 hostages will be released, mostly children and their mothers, with potential of more being released based on how this first part of the deal goes.

– 10 hostages will be released every day

– 4 or 5-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip

– 150 Palestinian prisoners will be released, mostly women and minors

It is hoped that the first hostages will be released as early as Thursday but there are still a few details to be worked.

As part of the agreement, the list of hostages to be released will not include foreigners who do not have Israeli citizenship. The deal stated that the Israeli army will cease flying over the Gaza Strip for six hours each day, during the first days of the truce, to give Hamas a chance to locate all of the hostages.

The terrorist group is thought to be holding nearly 210 of the 240 hostages, while Palestinian Islamic Jihad has control of the remaining 30.

According to sources the 150 Palestinian prisoners who will be released from Israeli jails will be women and children. No prisoners to be set free committed a crime that caused the death of any citizen.

The humanitarian part of the agreement calls for the entry into the Gaza Strip, including in the north, of 100 to 300 trucks of food, medical aid and fuel each day.

There is a 24-hour period for the families of any Israeli citizen who wishes contest the freeing of a prisoner to film a motion in court. It us expected that since these are women and children being released that there will be no issue with the courts.

The deal was worked out by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States and presented to the Israeli government late Monday or early Tuesday morning. Throughout the process United States President Joe Biden was briefed on the details. The goal continues to get freedom for all of 239 hostages and this is just stage one of the process. It also remains the goal of Israel to destroy Hamas in order to gain a lasting peace in the region