CLICK HERE FOR CBSN COVERAGE

CLICK HERE FOR CNN AUDIO COVERAGE

CLICK HERE FOR CNN VIDEO COVERAGE

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS COVERAGE

CLICK HERE FOR ABC NEWS COVERAGE

CLICK HERE FOR NBC NEWS COVERAGE

WASHINGTON – Today every major network will have wall to wall coverage of the Senate Trial of the Impeachment of President Donald Trump with opening arguments set to begin right after lunch. the trial will start today at 1 p.m. after which it will run six days a week,

PBS, ABC, CBS, CBSN, CNN, NBC, FOX NEWS, MSNBC, CSPAN all play to have complete coverage the Senate trial. Also, select PBS stations will be rerunning the Senate trial in the evening for those who might have missed things while at work.

Also, as you might expect this is perfect programming for the cable outlets giving them 24/7 coverage with plenty of time to break things down and give their own expert analysis.

Monday through Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. ET and ending usually between 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. ET, according to the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The Senate will come into session at noon ET on each trial day, and there will be time for leadership remarks and possibly some legislative action before 12:30 p.m. ET, when preparations will be made for the trial to get underway.

Meanwhile over at the Capitol:

Senator McConnell has said he wants to follow the template of President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial and if he does then each side would have not more than 24 hours to do opening arguments. After that there would be up to 16 hours for senators to ask questions, which would be submitted in writing

If they are doing five hours a day, opening arguments would take about 10 days and questions would take about three. But the two sides don’t have to use their full 24 hours, which could cut days from the opening arguments.