Entertainment Weekend: The Buccaneers open the 2022 season with Super Bowl hopes in primetime on NBC/Peacock against Dallas

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After an unpredictable offseason filled with rumors, retirement, and unretirement, Tom Brady, 45, will officially become the oldest quarterback to start a game in NFL history this Sunday as he returns for his 23rd NFL season and third in Tampa Bay. This year is expected to look a lot different for Brady and the Buccaneers as Todd Bowles, who had served as Tampa Bay’s defensive coordinator for the last three seasons, is the new head coach after Bruce Arians announced his retirement in March. The Buccaneers will also be without TE Rob Gronkowski and LG Ali Marpetwho both announced their retirement in the offseason. Brady will have some new faces in the offense including WRs Julio Jones (from TEN) and Russell Gage (from ATL) who will work to fill the void created by WR Chris Godwin’s absence. Godwin had knee surgery in early January and his status for Sunday is still uncertain.

Dallas Cowboys

After last season’s disappointing playoff exit, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys enter the year seeking to repeat as division champions for the first time since 1992-96 when the franchise won five straight NFC East titles. The NFC East has not had a repeat winner since the Eagles won four straight division titles between 2001-04. Prescott, who enters year 7 of his NFL career, is coming off a dominant season where he threw for 4,449 yards and had a franchise-record 37 pass TD, with a 104.2 passer rating. Dallas led the league in scoring (31.2 pts/gm) and total offense (407 yds/gm) last season but is expected to face many challenges this year with key members of their offense missing. 4-time Pro Bowl WR Amari Cooper was traded to the Browns this offseason, WR Cedrick Wilson signed with Miami in free agency, and WRs Michael Gallup (ACL) and James Washington (fractured foot) are dealing with injuries.

How to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys:

Where : AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas When : Sunday, September 11

: Sunday, September 11 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

