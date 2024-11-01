Weekend Entertainment: Discover Netflix’s New Mobile Games Coming Soon

This season, Netflix Games has a lineup with something for everyone. Dive deeper into your favorite series with Netflix Stories: Outer Banks, Netflix Stories: A Perfect Couple, Netflix Stories: A Virgin River Christmas, and The Ultimatum: Choices. Enjoy a blast from the past with Roller Coaster Tycoon Touch, a mobile adaptation of the beloved PC game. Challenge your mind with the upcoming daily word game, TED Tumblewords, now available for pre-registration. Love a fantasy puzzler? Pre-register for Monument Valley 3 before the award-winning franchise returns on December 10. While you wait, revisit the magic with Monument Valley 1 and Monument Valley 2, available now. Like all Netflix Games, these are included with all Netflix memberships without ads or in-app purchases.

Monument Valley 2 (Available Now)

Return to the stunning world of Monument Valley in this standalone sequel. Manipulate impossible architecture, discover hidden paths, and solve mind-bending puzzles as you guide protagonist Ro and her daughter through a journey that explores themes of motherhood and growth, all while embracing the artistry that defines this beloved franchise.

Netflix Stories: The Perfect Couple (Dec. 3)

You’re a bridesmaid in Nantucket’s wedding of the summer—but when the maid of honor turns up dead, your dream weekend turns into a deadly game of Clue. Can you solve the murder before you become the next victim?

Join the Pogues back at the beginning of their quest to find long-lost treasure. Starring as the main character of your own story, when you learn your estranged father has gone missing, you buy a one-way ticket to the Outer Banks to find the half-brother you’ve never met. Step into the world of Outer Banks and make choices that impact your story. Will you risk it all to find treasure? Will you find your father? Will your love withstand the danger? There’s only one way to find out.

Become the architect of your own amusement park in this adaptation of the classic PC game. Design roller coasters, build rides, and play minigames all while balancing the needs of park patrons. Collect new rides with a unique card-based progression system to make more money, expand your park, and become a true roller coaster tycoon!

The Ultimatum: Choices (Dec. 3)

As a contestant on the show, you must decide to marry your current partner or find love with a new one. Netflix Reality Universe star Chloe Veitch (Too Hot to Handle, Perfect Match) appears as the host of the show, guiding players like you as you make choices that stir up drama, build meaningful relationships, and form love triangles.

