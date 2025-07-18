New Joséphine Baker Biopic To Premiere In Cannes

This summer, the legendary life of Joséphine Baker will take center stage once more—this time on the silver screen.

A powerful new biopic chronicling the life of the famed entertainer, resistance fighter, and civil rights icon will premiere at the D-Day Edition of the Cannes Riviera International Film Festivals, running from August 7 to 12, 2025.

Co-written by Brian Baker, the adopted son of the late performer, the film promises an intimate and deeply personal look into Baker’s extraordinary journey—from her early days as a jazz-era sensation in the 1920s to her undercover work with the French Resistance during World War II and her tireless advocacy for racial equality.

Set against the backdrop of the festival’s broader theme—honoring the legacy of D-Day and transatlantic solidarity—the film aims to revive Baker’s story for a new generation. The timing is significant, marking 100 years since her arrival in Europe, where she became an icon of both artistic brilliance and political courage.

The Cannes Riviera event, held at Cinéma Les Arcades, will host the France USA and Africa USA Film Festivals in parallel, showcasing a slate of international works focused on liberation, heritage, and cultural dialogue.

“This film isn’t just a tribute to Joséphine Baker—it’s a reminder of the kind of courage, complexity, and charisma that defined a generation,” said one festival organizer. “We’re proud to bring her story to the screen in a way that resonates across continents.”

The biopic joins a dynamic lineup that includes a new film by renowned African filmmaker Kola, as well as a documentary honoring American WWII veterans buried in France, highlighting how French and European families have continued to care for their graves.

But for many, the Joséphine Baker premiere is the main event—a long-overdue cinematic homage to a woman whose life defied easy categorization.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Baker found fame in Paris, where she became a symbol of both glamour and resistance. She spied for Free France under Charles de Gaulle, adopted 12 children of different nationalities in a stand for equality, and later marched with Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington. In 2021, she became the first Black woman inducted into France’s Panthéon, a resting place for national heroes.

Tickets for the festival are available via www.cinemalesarcades.fr. For Americans traveling to the Riviera or tuning in through international coverage, this is a film premiere to watch—both for its historic depth and cultural relevance.

Festival Dates: August 7–12, 2025

Location: Cinéma Les Arcades, 77 rue Félix Faure, Cannes, France

Media Contact: teammmprg@gmail.com