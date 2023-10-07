Weekend Entertainment Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 8-14

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 8-14:

Oct. 8: Actor Paul Hogan is 84. Singer Fred Cash of The Impressions is 83. Actor-comedian Chevy Chase is 80. Author R.L. Stine (“Goosebumps”) is 80. Country singer Susan Raye is 79. TV personality Sarah Purcell (“Real People”) is 75. Singer Airrion Love of The Stylistics is 74. Actor Sigourney Weaver is 74. Singer Robert “Kool” Bell of Kool and the Gang is 73. Singer-guitarist Ricky Lee Phelps (Brothers Phelps, Kentucky Headhunters) is 70. Actor Michael Dudikoff (“American Ninja”) is 69. Comedian Darrell Hammond (“Saturday Night Live”) is 68. Actor Stephanie Zimbalist (“Remington Steele”) is 67. Actor Kim Wayans (“In The House,” ″In Living Color”) is 62. Singer Steve Perry of Cherry Poppin’ Daddies is 60. Actor Ian Hart (TV’s “Dirt”) is 59. Singer CeCe Winans is 59. Bassist C.J. Ramone of The Ramones is 58. Actor Karyn Parsons (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 57. Singer Teddy Riley is 57. Actor Emily Procter (“CSI: Miami”) is 55. Actor Dylan Neal (“Blood Ties,” ″Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 54. Actor-screenwriter Matt Damon is 53. Actor Martin Henderson (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 49. Actor Kristanna Loken (“The L Word,” “Burn Notice”) is 44. Singer Byron Reeder of Mista is 44. Singer Noelle Scaggs of Fitz and the Tantrums is 44. Actor Nick Cannon is 43. Actor J.R. Ramirez (TV’s “Manifest”) is 43. Singer-songwriter Bruno Mars is 38. Actor Angus T. Jones (“Two and a Half Men”) is 30. Actor Molly Quinn (“Castle”) is 30. Actor Bella Thorne (TV’s “Shake It Up,” film “Midnight Sun”) is 26.

Oct. 9: R&B singer Nona Hendryx (LaBelle) is 79. Singer Jackson Browne is 75. Actor Gary Frank (“Family”) is 73. Actor Robert Wuhl (“Arli$$”) is 72. Manager-TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 71. Actor Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Monk”) is 70. Actor Scott Bakula is 69. Accordion player James Fearnley of The Pogues is 69. Actor John O’Hurley (“Dancing With The Stars,” ″Seinfeld”) is 69. Actor-turned-producer Linwood Boomer (“Little House On The Prairie”) is 68. Actor Michael Pare (“Eddie and the Cruisers”) is 65. Jazz saxophonist Kenny Garrett is 63. Singer-guitarist Kurt Neumann of The BoDeans is 62. Country singer Gary Bennett (BR549) is 59. Director Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water,” ″Pan’s Labyrinth”) is 59. Singer P.J. Harvey is 54. Director Steve McQueen (“12 Years A Slave”) is 54. Actor Cocoa Brown (“Tyler Perry’s For Better Or Worse”) is 51. Actor Steve Burns (“Blue’s Clues”) is 50. Singer Sean Lennon is 48. Musician Lecrae is 44. Actor Brandon Routh(“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” ″Superman Returns”) is 44. Actor Zachery Ty Bryan (“Home Improvement”) is 42. Actor Spencer Grammer (“Greek”) is 40. Comedian Melissa Villasenor (“Saturday Night Live”) is 36. Actor Tyler James Williams (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 31. Country singer Scotty McCreery (“American Idol”) is 30. Actor Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”) is 26.

Oct. 10: Actor Peter Coyote is 82. Actor Charles Dance (“Game of Thrones”) is 77. Actor-dancer Ben Vereen is 77. Singer Cyril Neville of The Neville Brothers is 75. Actor Jessica Harper (“Pennies From Heaven,” ″My Favorite Year) is 74. Singer-guitarist Midge Ure of Ultravox is 70. Singer David Lee Roth (Van Halen) is 69. Country singer Tanya Tucker is 65. Actor Julia Sweeney (“Saturday Night Live”) is 64. Actor Bradley Whitford (“The West Wing”) is 64. Bassist Martin Kemp (Spandau Ballet) is 62. Guitarist Jim Glennie of James is 60. Drummer Mike Malinin of the Goo Goo Dolls is 56. Actor Manu Bennett (“Arrow”) is 54. Actor Joelle Carter (“Justified”) is 54. Actor Wendi McLendon-Covey (“The Goldbergs,” ″Reno 911!”) is 54. Actor Mario Lopez (“The X Factor,” ″Saved by the Bell”) is 50. Actor Jodi Lyn O’Keefe (“She’s All That,” ″Nash Bridges”) is 45. Singer Mya is 44. Actor Dan Stevens (“Downton Abbey”) is 41. Singer Lzzy Hale of Halestorm is 40. Singer Cherie is 39. Actor Rose McIver (“iZombie”) is 35. Actor Aimee Teegarden (“Friday Night Lights”) is 34.

Oct. 11: Country singer Gene Watson is 80. Singer Daryl Hall of Hall and Oates is 77. Actor Catlin Adams (“The Jerk,” ″The Jazz Singer”) is 73. Country singer Paulette Carlson (Highway 101) is 72. MTV VJ Mark Goodman is 71. Actor David Morse (“St. Elsewhere”) is 70. Actor Stephen Spinella (“24″) is 67. Actor Joan Cusak is 61. Guitarist Scott Johnson of Gin Blossoms is 61. Actor-writer Michael J. Nelson (“Mystery Science Theater 3000”) is 59. Actor Sean Patrick Flanery is 58. Actor Lennie James (“The Walking Dead”) is 58. Musician Todd Snider is 57. Actor Artie Lange (“MADtv”) is 56. Actor Jane Krakowski (“30 Rock,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 55. Actor Andrea Navedo (“Jane the Virgin”) is 54. Rapper MC Lyte is 53. Actor Constance Zimmer (“UnREAL,” ″Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 53. Actor Darien Sills-Evans (“Superior Donuts,” “Treme”) is 49. Singer NeeNa Lee is 48. Actor Emily Deschanel (“Bones”) is 47. Actor Trevor Donovan (“90210″) is 45. Actor Michelle Trachtenberg (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” ″Inspector Gadget”) is 38. Rapper Cardi B is 31.

Oct. 12: Singer Sam Moore of Sam and Dave is 88. TV host Chris Wallace is 76. Actor-singer Susan Anton is 73. Musician Jane Siberry is 68. Actor Hiroyuki Sanada (“Extant,” ″Mr. Holmes”) is 63. Actor Carlos Bernard (“24”) is 61. Jazz musician Chris Botti is 61. Singer Claude McKnight of Take 6 is 61. Actor Hugh Jackman is 55. Singer Garfield Bright of Shai is 54. Fiddler Martie Maguire of The Chicks is 54. Actor Kirk Cameron is 53. Singer Jordan Pundik of New Found Glory is 44. Actor Brian J. Smith (“SGU: Stargate Universe”) is 42. Actor Tyler Blackburn (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 37. Actor Marcus T. Paulk (“Moesha”) is 37. Actor Josh Hutcherson (“The Hunger Games”) is 31.

Oct. 13: Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 86. Musician Paul Simon is 82. Keyboardist Robert Lamm of Chicago is 79. Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 77. Actor Demond Wilson (“Sanford and Son”) is 77. Singer Sammy Hagar is 76. Singer John Ford Coley of England Dan and John Ford Coley is 75. Model Beverly Johnson is 71. Actor John Lone (“Rush Hour 2″) is 71. “The X-Files” creator Chris Carter is 67. Singer Cherrelle is 64. Singer-actor-talk show host Marie Osmond is 64. Singer Joey Belladonna of Anthrax is 63. Actor T’Keyah Crystal Keymah (“That’s So Raven”) is 61. Country singer John Wiggins is 61. Actor Christopher Judge (TV’s “Stargate SG-1”) is 59. Actor Matt Walsh (“Veep”) is 59. Actor Reginald Ballard (“Martin,” ″The Bernie Mac Show”) is 58. Actor Kate Walsh (“Private Practice,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 56. Musician Jeff Allen of Mint Condition is 55. Actor Tisha Campbell-Martin (“My Wife and Kids,” ″Martin”) is 55. Country singer Rhett Akins is 54. TV personality Billy Bush is 52. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat,” ″Da Ali G Show”) is 52. Guitarist Jan Van Sichem Junior of K’s Choice is 51. Singers Brandon and Brian Casey of Jagged Edge are 48. Actor Kiele Sanchez (“Lost”) is 47. Singer Ashantiis 43. Singer-rapper Lumidee is 43. Contemporary Christian singer Jon Micah Sumrall of Kutless is 43. Actor Caleb McLaughlin (“Stranger Things”) is 22.

Oct. 14: Director Carroll Ballard (“The Black Stallion”) is 86. Country singer Melba Montgomery is 86. Singer Cliff Richard is 83. Singer Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues is 77. Actor Greg Evigan (“My Two Dads,” ″B.J. and the Bear”) is 70. Singer Thomas Dolby is 65. Actor Lori Petty (“A League of Their Own”) is 60. Actor Steve Coogan (“Night at the Museum”) is 58. Singer Karyn White is 58. Actor Edward Kerr (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 57. Actor Jon Seda (“Chicago P.D.,” ″Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 53. Bassist Doug Virden (Sons of the Desert) is 53. Country singer Natalie Maines of the Dixie Chicks is 49. Singer Shaznay Lewis of All Saints is 48. Actor Stephen Hill (2018’s “Magnum, P.I.”) is 47. Singer Usher is 45. TV personality Stacy Keibler (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 44. Actor Ben Whishaw (“Paddington”) is 43. Actor Skyler Shaye (“Bratz”) is 37. Comedian Jay Pharoah (“Saturday Night Live”) is 36. Actor Max Thieriot (“SEAL Team”) is 35. by Taboola Suggested For You