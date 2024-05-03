Acorn TV Gives the fans more Brokenwood Mysteries. The New Zealand hit that American’s love.

Acorn TV, the popular streaming service, has recently released Season 10 of The Brokenwood Mysteries. This quirky New Zealand mystery series follows DI Mike Shepherd, who arrives in the seemingly peaceful town of Brokenwood with a classic car, a country music collection, and an indeterminate number of ex-wives. His assistant, DC Kristin Sims, is a by-the-book investigator 15 years younger than her boss’s car. Together, they uncover secrets and suspicions in the town.
Acorn TV is home to many shows from the U.K., Australia, Canada and France. The popular streaming service that offers a diverse selection of shows from various countries. Here are some highlights:
- United Kingdom (U.K.): Acorn TV features content from popular British networks such as ITV, BBC One, Channel 4, and BBC Four. You’ll find a wide range of British mysteries, dramas, comedies, and more1.
- Australia: Shows from Australian networks like Network Ten, Nine, and ABC Network are also available on Acorn TV. Australian content adds a unique flavor to the streaming platform1.
- Canada: Acorn TV includes shows from CBC, offering Canadian perspectives and storytelling. Whether it’s crime-solving or heartwarming dramas, Canadian series have their place on the platform1.
- France: Fans of French television can explore shows from TF1, one of France’s major broadcasters. French-language gems and captivating dramas await viewers1.
