Acorn TV Gives the fans more Brokenwood Mysteries. The New Zealand hit that American’s love.

Acorn TV, the popular streaming service, has recently released Season 10 of The Brokenwood Mysteries. This quirky New Zealand mystery series follows DI Mike Shepherd, who arrives in the seemingly peaceful town of Brokenwood with a classic car, a country music collection, and an indeterminate number of ex-wives. His assistant, DC Kristin Sims, is a by-the-book investigator 15 years younger than her boss’s car. Together, they uncover secrets and suspicions in the town.

If you’re a fan of intriguing mysteries, you’ll definitely want to check out this latest season!

For more information, you can visit the official Acorn TV page for Series

Acorn TV is home to many shows from the U.K., Australia, Canada and France. The popular streaming service that offers a diverse selection of shows from various countries. Here are some highlights:

So, whether you’re in the mood for a cozy mystery, a daringly dark drama, or a foreign-language series, Acorn TV has something for everyone!

For a complete list of shows available on Acorn TV, you can visit their official website. Happy streaming! 🎉