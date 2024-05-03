CBS, Paramount+ has another big summer a head with NCIS plus a number of big hits coming soon.

.

Certainly! This summer, CBS and Paramount+ are bringing viewers an exciting lineup of shows. Let’s dive into the details:

NCIS Franchise: Fans of crime procedurals can look forward to more thrilling episodes from the entire NCIS franchise. Whether it’s the original NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, or NCIS: New Orleans, there’s no shortage of investigations, drama, and camaraderie with these dedicated agents. RuPaul’s Drag Race: The fabulous world of drag queens returns with RuPaul’s Drag Race on Paramount+. Get ready for fierce runway looks, lip-sync battles, and unforgettable moments as queens compete for the crown. Showtime’s “The Chi”: Meanwhile, over on Showtime, the critically acclaimed drama series The Chi is back. Set in Chicago’s South Side, the show delves into the lives of residents navigating love, family, and community amidst challenges and triumphs.

So, whether you’re a fan of crime-solving, drag culture, or powerful storytelling, this summer promises something for everyone! 🌟📺

