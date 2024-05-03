CBS, Paramount+ has another big summer a head with NCIS plus a number of big hits coming soon.

By
James Williams
-

.

Certainly! This summer, CBS and Paramount+ are bringing viewers an exciting lineup of shows. Let’s dive into the details:

  1. NCIS Franchise: Fans of crime procedurals can look forward to more thrilling episodes from the entire NCIS franchise. Whether it’s the original NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, or NCIS: New Orleans, there’s no shortage of investigations, drama, and camaraderie with these dedicated agents.
  3. RuPaul’s Drag Race: The fabulous world of drag queens returns with RuPaul’s Drag Race on Paramount+. Get ready for fierce runway looks, lip-sync battles, and unforgettable moments as queens compete for the crown.
  5. Showtime’s “The Chi”: Meanwhile, over on Showtime, the critically acclaimed drama series The Chi is back. Set in Chicago’s South Side, the show delves into the lives of residents navigating love, family, and community amidst challenges and triumphs.

So, whether you’re a fan of crime-solving, drag culture, or powerful storytelling, this summer promises something for everyone! 🌟📺

For more specific premiere dates and additional shows, you can check out the full list of 2024 TV show premiere dates.

James Williams
Jim Williams is the Washington Bureau Chief, Digital Director as well as the Director of Special Projects for Genesis Communications. He is starting his third year as part of the team. This is Williams 40th year in the media business, and in that time he has served in a number of capacities. He is a seven time Emmy Award winning television producer, director, writer and executive. He has developed four regional sports networks, directed over 2,000 live sporting events including basketball, football, baseball hockey, soccer and even polo to name a few sports. Major events include three Olympic Games, two World Cups, two World Series, six NBA Playoffs, four Stanley Cup Playoffs, four NCAA Men’s National Basketball Championship Tournaments (March Madness), two Super Bowl and over a dozen college bowl games. On the entertainment side Williams was involved s and directed over 500 concerts for Showtime, Pay Per View and MTV Networks.