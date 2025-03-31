Megyn Kelly Says One SCOTUS Justice Could Be On ‘Thinnest Of Possible Ice’ Over Trump’s Deportation Case Outcome

Hailey Gomez

SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly predicted on her show Friday that U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts could be on the “thinnest of possible ice” depending on his ruling in the Trump administration’s deportation case.

President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday asked SCOTUS to block a lower court’s order halting the deportation of migrant gang members residing within the U.S. On “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the SiriusXM host called out Roberts as the possible conservative-leaning judge to vote against the Trump administration’s request.

“John Roberts above all knows if he hands down a ruling telling the commander-in-chief that the nine men and women in black robes have the final say over what is perceived as a military threat unleashed on us by a foreign government, he’s on the thinnest of possible ice,” Kelly said. “He’s so obsessed with the court. I just can’t see him wanting to do it.”

On Wednesday, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg’s temporary halt on deportations after Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 against the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua on March 15. Prior to the panel hearing, Boasberg and the DOJ went back and forth, with the judge requesting information on the migrants being deported.

In response to Kelly, guest and political analyst Mark Halperin said that while Roberts occasionally votes against Republican presidents, he believes the outcome of the high court’s decision could favor Trump.

“Well, he [Roberts] is an interesting figure because he does vote sometimes against Republican presidents, including this one,” Halperin said. “He does care about the integrity of the court, the reputation of the court … I think that they’re going to rule some against the president in some form, and there are going to be some that are result-oriented. They don’t all rule on the merits, sad to say.”

“I think in this case and in the ones that are comparable, as you suggested, as has been mentioned, deference to the commander-in-chief on this stuff is something where there’s clearly popular will. You can find that. You don’t need to look outside the walls of the Constitution to find that,” Halperin added.

Within the request to the Supreme Court, Acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris wrote that the case “presents fundamental questions about who decides how to conduct sensitive national-security related operations in this country,” adding that the Constitution’s “clear answer” is that the president has the power on the issue.

“They’ll probably vote with the president on this one. But Roberts has got to expedite these things,” Halperin said. “It doesn’t make any sense for America to not expedite them. These should be on the fastest of tracks. They should be on a track like Bush v. Gore, not treated at all like normal cases, because it’s a campaign promise and it’s happening now.”

