Summer is in full swing, and Peacock is heating things up with an exciting lineup of TV premieres and new movies plus Poker Face returns from steamy romances to intense competitions, July’s offerings are packed with content you won’t want to miss. Leading the charge is “Love Island USA,” where the Casa Amor twist continues into July, keeping all the islanders on edge. With new bombshell arrivals, changing loyalties, and surprising recouplings, there’s plenty of love in the air—but you can expect some heartbreak and drama as well.

For mystery fans, “Poker Face” is racing toward its season 2 finale. Charlie’s lie-detecting skills have taken her across the country, but with danger closing in, her final stop may be her most perilous yet.

In season 2 of “Twisted Metal,” John and Quiet find themselves caught in Calypso’s deadly demolition derby. With the introduction of fierce new enemies and the return of John’s vigilante sister, Dollface, chaos is sure to ensue. No matter your mood, Peacock’s July releases are sure to bring the excitement.

