Carabao Cup Third Round throws up another interesting set of matches

The third round of the Carabao Cup is on the horizon, and it’s bringing us some highly anticipated matchups involving well-known teams like Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle, Manchester City, and the reigning champions, Manchester United.

Reflecting back on their triumphant victory at Wembley in February, Manchester United secured a convincing 2-0 win against Newcastle United, earning them their first League Cup title since 2017. Interestingly, Manchester United has tasted success in the Carabao Cup before, and they’re once again up against tough Premier League opponents in the third round. In the previous year, they faced Aston Villa and Everton in the F.A. Cup and Carabao Cup finals, respectively.

Arsenal, which already won the F.A. Community Shield earlier this month, is gearing up for an eagerly awaited London derby against Brentford. Meanwhile, Chelsea, which struggled at times in the Second Round against AFC Wimbledon before ultimately prevailing, will have a challenging encounter with Brighton, a team that has had to deal with significant changes in their roster and coaching staff, including the departure of their record-breaking signing Moises Caicedo.

One of the standout fixtures in this round is the clash between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St James’ Park. This matchup has the potential to be a headline event of the entire tournament due to the level of excitement and anticipation it generates.

Manchester City–a true force to be reckoned with in recent Carabao Cup history–has clinched an impressive five out of the last seven titles. Now, they face a formidable Magpies side, a team that reached the final last season but was ultimately defeated by Manchester United.

As the stories of these matches continue to unfold, the third round of the Carabao Cup promises to provide fans and enthusiasts with a captivating spectacle of football prowess.

The third round matches are scheduled to take place during the week beginning on Monday, September 25th. Check back later this week for odds from Sports Encyclopedia for the individual games as well as the tournament.

North Section

Date Fixture Aug 29 Bolton 1-3 Middlesbrough Aug 29 Port Vale 0-0 Crewe (pens 2-0) Aug 29 Salford City 1-1 Leeds United (pens 9-8) Aug 29 Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Mansfield Town (pens 4-5) Aug 29 Stoke City 6-1 Rotherham United Aug 29 Tranmere Rovers 0-2 Leicester City Aug 29 Wolves 5-0 Blackpool Aug 29 Wrexham 1-1 Bradford City (pens 3-4) Aug 30 Doncaster Rovers 1-2 Everton Aug 30 Harrogate Town 0-8 Blackburn Rovers Aug 30 Nottingham Forest 0-1 Burnley Aug 30 Sheffield United 0-0 (2-3 on pens) Lincoln City

South Section

Date Fixture Aug 29 Birmingham City 1-3 Cardiff City Aug 29 Bristol City 0-1 Norwich City Aug 29 Exeter City 1-1 Stevenage (pens 5-3) Aug 29 Fulham 1-1 Tottenham (pens 5-3) Aug 29 Luton Town 3-2 Gillingham Aug 29 Newport County 1-1 Brentford (pens 0-3) Aug 29 Plymouth Argyle 2-4 Crystal Palace Aug 29 Portsmouth 1-1 Peterborough United (pens 4-5) Aug 29 Reading 2-2 Ipswich Town (pens 1-3) Aug 29 Swansea City 2-3 Bournemouth Aug 29 Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 Sutton United Aug 30 Chelsea 2-1 Wimbledon

CARABAO CUP THIRD ROUND TIES

Ties to be played week commencing 25th September 2023.

(Home team listed first)

Ipswich vs Wolves

Exeter vs Luton

Aston Villa vs Everton

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Port Vale vs Southend United

Bradford vs Middlesbrough

Bournemouth vs Stoke City

Lincoln vs West Ham

Brentford vs Arsenal

Chelsea vs Brighton

Salford City vs Burnley

Fulham vs Norwich City

Blackburn vs Cardiff

Liverpool vs Leicester

Newcastle vs Manchester City

Mansfield vs Peterborough