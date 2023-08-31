Carabao Cup Third Round throws up another interesting set of matches

The third round of the Carabao Cup is on the horizon, and it’s bringing us some highly anticipated matchups involving well-known teams like Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle, Manchester City, and the reigning champions, Manchester United.

Reflecting back on their triumphant victory at Wembley in February, Manchester United secured a convincing 2-0 win against Newcastle United, earning them their first League Cup title since 2017. Interestingly, Manchester United has tasted success in the Carabao Cup before, and they’re once again up against tough Premier League opponents in the third round. In the previous year, they faced Aston Villa and Everton in the F.A. Cup and Carabao Cup finals, respectively.

Arsenal, which already won the F.A. Community Shield earlier this month, is gearing up for an eagerly awaited London derby against Brentford. Meanwhile, Chelsea, which struggled at times in the Second Round against AFC Wimbledon before ultimately prevailing, will have a challenging encounter with Brighton, a team that has had to deal with significant changes in their roster and coaching staff, including the departure of their record-breaking signing Moises Caicedo.

One of the standout fixtures in this round is the clash between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St James’ Park. This matchup has the potential to be a headline event of the entire tournament due to the level of excitement and anticipation it generates.

Manchester City–a true force to be reckoned with in recent Carabao Cup history–has clinched an impressive five out of the last seven titles. Now, they face a formidable Magpies side, a team that reached the final last season but was ultimately defeated by Manchester United.

As the stories of these matches continue to unfold, the third round of the Carabao Cup promises to provide fans and enthusiasts with a captivating spectacle of football prowess.

The third round matches are scheduled to take place during the week beginning on Monday, September 25th. Check back later this week for odds from Sports Encyclopedia for the individual games as well as the tournament.

North Section

DateFixture
Aug 29Bolton 1-3 Middlesbrough
Aug 29Port Vale 0-0 Crewe (pens 2-0)
Aug 29Salford City 1-1 Leeds United (pens 9-8)
Aug 29Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Mansfield Town (pens 4-5)
Aug 29Stoke City 6-1 Rotherham United
Aug 29Tranmere Rovers 0-2 Leicester City
Aug 29Wolves 5-0 Blackpool
Aug 29Wrexham 1-1 Bradford City (pens 3-4)
Aug 30Doncaster Rovers 1-2 Everton
Aug 30Harrogate Town 0-8 Blackburn Rovers
Aug 30Nottingham Forest 0-1 Burnley
Aug 30Sheffield United 0-0 (2-3 on pens) Lincoln City

South Section

DateFixture
Aug 29Birmingham City 1-3 Cardiff City
Aug 29Bristol City 0-1 Norwich City
Aug 29Exeter City 1-1 Stevenage (pens 5-3)
Aug 29Fulham 1-1 Tottenham (pens 5-3)
Aug 29Luton Town 3-2 Gillingham
Aug 29Newport County 1-1 Brentford (pens 0-3)
Aug 29Plymouth Argyle 2-4 Crystal Palace
Aug 29Portsmouth 1-1 Peterborough United (pens 4-5)
Aug 29Reading 2-2 Ipswich Town (pens 1-3)
Aug 29Swansea City 2-3 Bournemouth
Aug 29Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 Sutton United
Aug 30Chelsea 2-1 Wimbledon

CARABAO CUP THIRD ROUND TIES

Ties to be played week commencing 25th September 2023.

(Home team listed first)

Ipswich vs Wolves

Exeter vs Luton

Aston Villa vs Everton

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Port Vale vs Southend United 

Bradford vs Middlesbrough

Bournemouth vs Stoke City

Lincoln vs West Ham

Brentford vs Arsenal

Chelsea vs Brighton

Salford City vs Burnley

Fulham vs Norwich City

Blackburn vs Cardiff

Liverpool vs Leicester

Newcastle vs Manchester City

Mansfield vs Peterborough