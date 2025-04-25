AMC Networks has a big May with The Walking Dead: Dead City beginning a new season. Plus plenty to see on the other networks.

his May, AMC Networks ushers in a diverse lineup of storytelling across its suite of networks and streaming services, including the second season premiere of AMC’s, The Walking Dead: Dead City, starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; the return of gripping crime drama Scrublands starring Luke Arnold (Black Sails); and the season finales of the Liane Moriarty adaptation The Last Anniversary, starring Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches) and Miranda Richardson (Good Omens, Harry Potter films), and mystery Black Snow, starring Travis Fimmel (Dune Prophecy); plus the streaming debut of the acclaimed Shudder Original The Ugly Stepsister, which is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

crime dramas. The event will feature a wide range of programming, including the premiere of acclaimed new crime drama The One Who Got Away starring Richard Harrington (Hinterland), Irish mystery Boglands, and new episodes of long-running fan favorites such as The Brokenwood Mysteries, Murdoch Mysteries, and a new season of Harry Wild starring Jane Seymour (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman).

On AMC & AMC+ (also includes Sundance Now, Shudder and BBC America):

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 (AMC Original Series)

New Season Premieres Sunday, May 4 on AMC and AMC+ (9pm ET/PT on AMC)

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Scrublands Season 2 (AMC+ Original Series)

New Season Premieres Thursday, May 29

Critically acclaimed series based on Silver, the bestselling sequel to Scrublands by Chris Hammer, the new four-episode season picks up after a year has passed since the life-changing events of season one. Award-winning investigative journalist Martin Scarsden (Arnold) returns to his coastal hometown, Port Silver, WA, to start a new chapter with his partner, Mandy Bond (Heathcote). But his plans begin to unravel when he discovers his childhood friend, Jasper, brutally murdered—and Mandy accused as the prime suspect. As Martin struggles with doubts about Mandy and his own instincts, he embarks on a relentless search for the truth, uncovering buried secrets about Port Silver and his own past. Starring Luke Arnold (Black Sails) and Bella Heathcote (Pieces of Her).

Black Snow Season 2 (AMC+ Original Series)

New Episodes Every Thursday Until the Season Finale on May 22

Cold Case Detective James Cormack (Travis Fimmel, Dune: Prophecy) returns with two separate missing persons cases. One is professional, as he investigates the disappearance of Zoe Jacobs (Jana McKinnon, Bad Behaviour), who disappeared from her own 21st birthday party in 2003. And the other is personal, as Cormack searches desperately for his own younger brother, who went missing when they were children. New season two cast members joining Fimmel include McKinnon, Megan Smart (Class of ’07), Alana Mansour (Erotic Stories), Dan Spielman (The Newsreader), Victoria Haralabidou (The Tourist) and Kat Stewart (Offspring).

The Last Anniversary (AMC+ Original Series)

Season Finale on Sunday, May 4

Based on the #1 New York Times best-selling novel from Liane Moriarty (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers) and executive produced by Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman (Babygirl, The Perfect Couple) comes a new mystery set on the remote, but beautiful Scribbly Gum Island, a place of many secrets. The one that made it famous — the disappearance of a young couple decades ago — might have made the island a destination for true crime tourists, but when a young woman (Teresa Palmer, A Discovery of Witches) inherits a house on the island, it’s the fresh start she’s craving. After the unwelcome reception she receives on arrival, she begins to look into the mysteries of the island and finds herself drawn into a complex web of long-held family secrets spanning three generations of woman, uncovering far more than ever expected …

Also featured on AMC+ in May:

Inheritance – New Film Premieres Friday, May 2 on AMC+ and Sundance Now – When Maya ( Phoebe Dynevor, Bridgerton) learns her father Sam ( Rhys Ifans, House of the Dragon) was once a spy, she suddenly finds herself at the center of an international conspiracy.

Armand – New Film Premieres Friday, May 16 on AMC+ and Sundance Now – When Elisabeth ( Renate Reinsve, Presumed Innocent) is called to a parent-teacher conference after hours, she is presented with scathing allegations that trigger a tangled web of accusations between parents and faculty.

Sherlock: The Abominable Bride – Special Released on Sherlock Holmes Day: Thursday, May 22 – Sherlock Holmes ( Benedict Cumberbatch ) and Doctor Watson ( Martin Freeman ) investigate a mysterious ghostly bride who appears to have committed murder from beyond the grave.

Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter – Season 2 Premieres Friday, May 23 – The Emmy ® -nominated series returns with five new episodes of Emmy contenders, featuring themed episodes including Comedy Actress, Drama Actor, Comedy Actor, Drama Actress and Stand-Up. Each episode will highlight a dynamic ensemble of actors and delve deep into the urgent issues, creative methodologies, and behind-the-scenes narratives that define entertainment.



On SHUDDER (also available on AMC+):

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs (Shudder Original Series)

New Double-Feature Premieres LIVE Friday, May 2 at 9pm ET on Shudder TV; Available On Demand Beginning Sunday, April 6 with Subsequent Episodes Premiering the First Friday Every Month

Lock your doors and crank the volume for a brand-new season of The Last Drive-In. Join Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl the first Friday of every month for all-new, bone-tingling double-features sure to delight horror buffs and video hounds alike, proving once again that the drive-in will never die.

The Ugly Stepsister (Shudder Original Film)

New Film Premieres May (Date TBA)

A sinister twist on the classic Cinderella story, The Ugly Stepsister follows Elvira as she prepares to earn the prince’s affection at any cost. In a kingdom where beauty is a brutal business, Elvira will compete with the beautiful and enchanting Agnes to become the belle of the ball.

The Surrender (Shudder Original Film)

New Film Premieres Friday, May 23

A fraught mother-daughter relationship is put to a terrifying test when the family patriarch dies, and the grieving mother hires a mysterious stranger to bring her husband back from the dead. As the bizarre and brutal resurrection spirals out of control, both women must confront their differences as they fight for their lives – and for each other.

Vampire Hunter D

40th Anniversary Exclusive Streaming Premiere on Shudder and HIDIVE Friday, May 30

In the year 12,090 A.D. technology and the supernatural have overtaken the world, leaving the land desolate and despotic. The remnants of humanity are scattered into small communities and live in fear of vampires who compose the ruling Nobility. When Count Magnus Lee tastes the blood of Doris Lang, she is forcibly chosen to be his next wife. In an effort to escape her ill-gotten fate she hires a mysterious vampire hunter known only as D, who comes from a peculiar lineage.

On ACORN TV:

Harry Wild Season 4 (Acorn TV Original Series)

Two-Episode Season Premiere Monday, May 5

Season four picks up a year after season three, and business couldn’t be better at the Wild/Reid Detective Agency as Harry (Seymour) and Fergus (Rohan Nedd, Whitstable Pearl) welcome an unexpected client: Charlie Wild (Kevin Ryan, Guilt, Copper). Elsewhere, Harry is hired by a friend and former wild child turned nun, Lola (Rose O’Neill) stumbles upon a dance school mystery, a Dublin literary tour takes a bloody turn and more. Meanwhile, Fergus’ hopes of going to college at the same time as Lola are threatened when she gets an incredible offer to study abroad.

Boglands (Acorn TV Exclusive Series)

New Series Binge Monday, May 26

In an isolated village in the northwest of Ireland, with its own laws and codes of conduct, a murder investigation begins when police officer Conall Ó Súilleabháin’s missing mother Sabine is discovered buried in the bog after 15 years missing. Conall is forbidden from working the case but that’s not going to stop him. Meanwhile, a young journalist, Ciara-Kate, decides to produce a podcast about the case. Conall soon realizes that Ciara-Kate can get access to people who refuse to speak to the official investigation. If Conall wants justice for his mother, he has no choice but to join forces with this citizen journalist. Their investigation leads them on a dark path and begs the question: can justice really be blind? *Gaelic-language with subtitles

Brokenwood Mysteries Season 11 (Acorn TV Exclusive Series)

New Episodes Every Monday Until the Season Finale on May 26

This quirky New Zealand mystery follows DI Mike Shepherd (Neill Rea, The Warrior’s Way), who arrives to the seemingly peaceful town of Brokenwood with a classic car, a country music collection, and an indeterminate number of ex-wives. His assistant, DC Kristin Sims (Fern Sutherland, The Almighty Johnsons), is a by-the-book investigator 15 years younger than her boss’s car. Shepherd soon discovers that Brokenwood is full of secrets and suspicions.

The One That Got Away (Acorn TV Exclusive Series)

New Episodes Every Monday Until the Season Finale on May 26

The dark psychological drama sees DI Ffion Lloyd (Elen Rhys, The Mallorca Files) partnering up with her ex-lover DS Rick Sheldon (Richard Harrington, Hinterland), to find out who is responsible for murdering a nurse in a coastal town in west Wales. The murder opens old wounds in a small-town community, throwing a historic conviction in to doubt and raising the horrifying prospect of a copycat killer. Full of twists and turns that lead up to a heart-stopping finale, this is a gripping forensic examination of a town, a killer, and a relationship, past and present.

On ALLBLK & WE TV:

Mama June: Family Crisis Season 7 (We TV Original Series)

New Season Premieres Friday, May 30 on We TV and ALLBLK (8pm ET on We TV)

This season on Mama June: Family Crisis, June fights for custody of Kaitlyn after Anna’s tragic loss. June also searches for a new, bigger house with Justin and works toward keeping a healthy lifestyle with new tricks up her sleeve. Away at college, Alana continues to wait for repayment from June and worries her boyfriend, Dralin, may face jail time. Pumpkin’s business booms with a new warehouse, a vendor event and a new employee – causing a rift with Jessica. Meanwhile, Pumpkin and Josh’s marriage is in trouble, leading her to make a shocking decision.

Love After Lockup Season 6 (We TV Original Series)

New Episodes Continue Fridays on We TV, ALLBLK and AMC+ (8pm ET on We TV)

The new season of Love After Lockup follows a new crop of couples, including fan favorites from Love During Lockup, as they discover more love, new doubts, and encounter unforeseen obstacles in their relationships. These couples are as vulnerable and raw as ever as they share their emotional journeys and continue to find true love beyond prison walls.

On HIDIVE:

2.5 Dimensional Seduction (HIDIVE Exclusive)

English Dub Premieres on Wednesday, May 7

Relive the laughs and love of 2.5 Dimensional Seduction this May when last fall’s popular romcom series debuts in English dub—premiering May 7 with new dub episodes every Wednesday. “I have no interest in real girls!” So claims Okumura, the president of the school’s manga club. He’s your typical otaku, obsessed with a sexy (fictional) 2D manga character known as Liliel. Then the new school year starts, and a (real!) 3D girl named Ririsa whose passion is cosplay joins the club. Ririsa convinces Okumura to become her photographer—and guess who her favorite manga character is? Not only that, but Ririsa is into modeling the fetishy stuff! The boundaries between 2D and 3D start to blur as this hot-blooded romantic comedy unfolds. 2.5 Dimensional Seduction is directed by Hideki Okamoto, written by Takao Yoshioka and produced by J.C.Staff.

Vampire Hunter D

40th Anniversary Exclusive Streaming Premiere on Shudder and HIDIVE Friday, May 30

In the year 12,090 A.D. technology and the supernatural have overtaken the world, leaving the land desolate and despotic. The remnants of humanity are scattered into small communities and live in fear of vampires who compose the ruling Nobility. When Count Magnus Lee tastes the blood of Doris Lang, she is forcibly chosen to be his next wife. In an effort to escape her ill-gotten fate she hires a mysterious vampire hunter known only as D, who comes from a peculiar lineage.

Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho (HIDIVE Exclusive)

New Episodes Premiere Every Monday

Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho will kickoff spring when the new supernatural historical fantasy series premieres on March 31 with a special 60-minute episode followed by new 30-minute simulcast episodes every Monday. In the Edo period, there was a shrine maiden called “Itskihime” in the mountain village of Kadono. Jinta, a wandering orphan who, along with his younger sister Suzune, drifted into the village and grew up to become the shrine maiden’s guardian, ventures into the forest to defeat a mysterious demon who speaks to him of the far future and the threat of a Demon God. So begins this epic supernatural historical fantasy series that follows a demon hunter through his century-spanning journey from the Edo to Heisei periods—all-the-while questioning his wielding of a sword. Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho is directed by Kazuya Aiura along with writing by Deko Akao, character design by Taro Ikegami and production by Yokohama Animation Laboratory.