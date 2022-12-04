Rick Perry Is Trying To Convince Texas Lawmakers To Legalize Sports Gambling



Texas lawmakers failed to pass a sports sgambling bill in 2021.

There is going to be another push in the Texas legislature in 2023 to legalize sports gambling in the state. The Texas Sports Betting Alliance has hired former Texas Governor and the former Secretary of Energy Rick Perry to lobby lawmakers with the goal of having legalized sports betting up and going as soon as possible. Perry once was against legalized sports betting but it is now 2022 and states along with the District of Columbia have some form of legalized sports betting and Perry is just going with the flow. The Texas legislature took up a sports betting proposal in 2021 but it went nowhere.

Online sports betting and casino sports books are illegal in Texas, however there are three casinos operating in Native American territory in the state. So, there is some legalized sports gambling available in Texas. Who is Perry representing as he will begin lobbying efforts in Austin trying to convince lawmakers in the state capital to legalize sports betting? Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys, the Dallas Stars, the Dallas Mavericks, the Texas Rangers, FC Dallas, the Houston Astros, the Houston Texans, the Houston Rockets, the Houston Dash, the Houston Dynamo, FC Austin, the PGA Tour, the San Antonio Spurs, the Texas Motor Speedway, Bet MGM, Draft Kings, Fanduel and Barstool Sportsbook are partners in the Texas Sports Betting Alliance. Once upon a time, sports owners, particularly those in the National Football League fought vigorously in courtrooms to stop legalized sports gambling in places like Delaware and New Jersey. That all changed in 2018 when the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in favor of New Jersey in that state’s attempt to open a sportsbook. After that happened, sports owners found a new revenue stream by partnering with sports books. It is all about money and sports gambling is good for sports owners.

