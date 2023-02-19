Paris Elected Officials Say No To Selling Its Soccer Stadium

PSG ownership wanted to buy the facility.

If you think the stadium game, the constant battle between sports owners and municipalities to build or renovate sports venues, is limited to the United States, you would be incorrect. In Paris, there is a battle underway between city officials and the ownership of the soccer team Paris Saint-Germain over the team’s home stadium. PSG ownership wants to buy Parc des Princes from the city and the city has said no. That could lead the soccer’s team ownership to leave the stadium and look somewhere within the Paris metropolitan area to build a facility or maybe take over another municipally owned stadium. PSG released a statement that read, ‘It is surprising and disappointing to hear that the mayor of Paris is taking a position which, effectively, will force PSG, our fans and communities away from the Parc des Princes.”

Parc des Princes opened in 1972 and has a capacity of nearly 48,000 people. PSG ownership moved its soccer team into the stadium in 1974. PSG was not much of a draw as its had been a Division III team but with the new stadium as home, the team became one of France’s most followed soccer franchises. In November 2013, PSG reached an agreement with the Paris City Council to extend the stadium lease through 2043 and the stadium underwent renovations. The present team owner, Qatar Sports Investments, wanted a bigger capacity stadium, wanted more renovations and wanted to buy the stadium. The stadium will not be sold so PSG is looking at another option. Buy Stade de France. The stadium is on the market. PSG ownership could be looking at building a new stadium close to its current home with land available for purchase. The club ownership apparently has identified two sites near Parc des Princes that might be suitable. The stadium game is global.

