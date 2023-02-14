Infantino Wants More Men’s World Cups

Infanito would like to see the event held every three years.

The president of soccer’s governing body, FIFA, Gianni Infantino seems to want more Men’s World Cup action. Infantino would like to see the event take place every three years instead of every four years and that could cause some problems. With all of the major international sports events available, an Olympics every other year and the Women’s World Cup plus local events like the Super Bowl in the United States and various major soccer leagues around the world, is there enough marketing money partners willing to spend more money on the FIFA event more frequently. The soccer leagues may not want the competition from FIFA. The 2022 World Cup was a financial success as it brought in around $7.5 billion American in revenue which was a billion dollars American more than 2018’s World Cup in Russia. But Qatar fell short of its expectations of drawing 1.2 million visitors to the month-long event. This is not the first time that Infantino has proposed having more World Cup events. Infantino once backed a plan to move the World Cup to an every-other-year format.

The 2026 Men’s World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico. FIFA is accepting bids for the 2030 Men’s World Cup. Spain, Portugal and Ukraine are preparing for a joint bid for the 2030 World Cup. Of course, a major question remains about that bid. Can Ukraine host the 2030 World Cup matches? Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, and Paraguay have presented a joint bid for the 2030 World Cup. Morocco has announced a bid for the 2030 World Cup. Morocco has made five bids for the event with the most recent loss to the USA, Canada, and Mexico for the 2026 tournament. Qatar’s success may open the door for Saudi Arabia to back a bid with Egypt and Greece.

