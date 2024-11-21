Trump Picks Linda McMahon As Secretary Of Education

Mariane Angela

President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he’s tapped Linda McMahon as the secretary of Education.

Trump revealed his selection on Truth Social. The decision emerged after it became evident that McMahon would not be selected for the role of Commerce secretary. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump announced Howard Lutnick, another transition team co-chair, as his choice to lead the Commerce Department.

“It is my great honor to announce that Linda McMahon, former administrator of the Small Business Administration, will be the United States Secretary of Education,” Trump wrote.

McMahon previously served as the head of the Small Business Administration during Trump’s first term, taking office in 2017 and stepping down in 2019 to lead America First Action, a pro-Trump super PAC, CNN reported. Currently, McMahon chairs the America First Policy Institute, a think tank she co-founded in 2021 with Larry Kudlow and other advisors from the Trump administration.

The organization has raised substantial funds and prepares policy initiatives for a potential second Trump term, CNN stated. Before her political roles, McMahon was the CEO of WWE, a company she co-founded with her husband Vince McMahon.

Under her leadership, the WWE grew from a small wrestling promotion to a publicly traded entertainment powerhouse. She stepped down as CEO in 2009, CNN reported. McMahon also ran for the U.S. Senate in Connecticut twice, losing both races in 2010 and 2012.

Trump contributed $5,000 to her 2012 campaign, the outlet reported. As a Republican donor, McMahon provided more than $7 million to pro-Trump super PACs during his 2016 presidential campaign, as reported by Open Secrets.

Prominent education figures like Chris Rufo, Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice, and school choice advocate Corey DeAngelis have previously expressed interest in the role of education secretary.

