Florida’s Newest Senator Lands Key Committee Assignments Ahead Of Crucial Confirmation Votes

Nick Pope

Republican Florida Sen. Ashley Moody, one of the newest members of the Senate, will serve on key committees that put her in prime position to help advance President Donald Trump’s nominees through the confirmation process.

Moody will serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee, as well as the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee and the Congressional Joint Economic Committee, among others. Formerly Florida’s attorney general, Moody — who was selected to fill Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s Senate seat — will be in prime position to help Trump’s FBI Director nominee, Kash Patel, clear the confirmation process and become one of the most powerful law enforcement officials in the U.S.

Ashley Moody, then Florida Attorney General, speaks with the media following oral arguments were heard by the United States Supreme Court to determine whether the controversial Florida and Texas social media laws, which prohibits platforms from suspending the accounts of political candidates or media publications, can stand on February 26, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Moody will also sit on the Senate Committee on Aging, as well as the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

Patel is currently scheduled to sit for a confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday of this upcoming week. If confirmed, Patel has pledged to work to root out elements of the FBI that participated in or otherwise facilitated the weaponization of the bureau against American citizens and officials.

Before being tapped to take Rubio’s spot in the Senate, Moody aligned herself with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ conservative policy agenda as his attorney general, and she also established herself as a fierce defender of Trump.

