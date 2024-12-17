Why The EU Is Shelling Out Billions To Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink

Ireland Owens

The European Union (EU) is planning to develop a multibillion-dollar network of satellites aimed at competing with Elon Musk’s Starlink.

The European Commission signed a concession contract on Monday to begin building the Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity and Security by Satellite (IRIS²), a multi-orbital constellation of 290 satellites intended to provide encrypted global internet connectivity, according to a press release. The network is expected to provide services beginning in 2030 and will cost approximately $11.13 billion.

The EU is producing IRIS² to “avoid creating new technological dependencies,” a European Commission spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation. The European Commission described IRIS² as “a significant step towards Europe’s sovereignty and secure connectivity,” according to the press release.

“IRIS² is not just a technological achievement—it is a testament to Europe’s ambition and unity,” Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy Henna Virkkunen, said in the press release. “This cutting-edge constellation will protect our critical infrastructures, connect our most remote areas and increase Europe’s strategic autonomy. By partnering with the SpaceRISE consortium, we are demonstrating the power of public-private collaboration to drive innovation and deliver tangible benefits to all Europeans.”

Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Starlink, has taken on an increasingly significant role on the world stage over the last several years, most recently being appointed by President-elect Donald Trump to play a key role in his upcoming administration. Since its launch in 2019, Starlink, which is owned and operated by Musk’s SpaceX, has gained four million users worldwide, according to its website.

The U.S. military has even integrated Starlink and become increasingly dependent on the company’s technology. The Pentagon recently awarded SpaceX with a contract to expand Ukraine’s access to Starshield, a militarized version of Starlink, according to Bloomberg. SpaceX is also building a network of hundreds of specialized Starshield spy satellites for the National Reconnaissance Office, Reuters reported.

“Today we are not just launching a satellite project. We are launching a vision – a vision of a stronger, more connected, and more resilient Europe,” Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius said in the press release. “IRIS² demonstrates the Union’s resolve and commitment to strengthening Europe’s space global posture both in terms of security and competitiveness to the benefit of our governments, businesses and citizens.”

The Biden-Harris administration’s Federal Emergency Management Agency relied on Starlink to restore internet access after Hurricane Helene caused mass outages in rural parts of the southeast. In December 2023, the Federal Communications Commission rescinded an $885 million award that would have allowed Starlink to provide fast broadband to over 640,000 homes and businesses in rural areas.

“To ensure EU resilience in space, and avoid creating new technological dependencies, the Commission proposed a new programme on Secure Connectivity, the IRIS², in particular to ensure the security-and safety-critical missions and operations managed by the EU and its Member States, including national security actors and EU institutions bodies and agencies,” a European Commission spokesperson said in a statement shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation. “It will also reinforce the competitiveness of EU industry. IRIS² will entail the development of a multi-orbital constellation of satellites. Such a constellation would provide ubiquitous high-speed broadband in Europe and in the rest of the World, and reliable, secure, and cost-effective connectivity to support governmental and commercial secure communications.”

Eutelsat referred the DCNF to a Monday press release when reached for comment.

SpaceX, SES and Hispasat did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

