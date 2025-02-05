‘Where’s That In My Country?’: Piers Morgan Tells Tucker Carlson He Envies US ‘Dynamism’ Under Trump

Jason Cohen

British journalist Piers Morgan told Daily Caller News Foundation co-founder Tucker Carlson during a Friday podcast that he is envious of the spirit of the United States under President Donald Trump.

Small businesses’ optimism reached a six-year high in December after Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 2024 presidential election, according to a survey published by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB). Morgan, on “The Tucker Carlson Show,” said Trump has brought a “sense of hope, optimism and dynamism” to the United States that he feels is currently absent in Britain.

WATCH:

Dear Readers:

As a nonprofit, we are dependent on the generosity of our readers. Please consider making a small donation of any amount here. Thank you!

“You know what I like about the Trump thing in the last week? Just the sense of hope, optimism and dynamism. Even the bit before the election when he went down to watch one of [billionaire] Elon Musk’s rockets launch,” Morgan said. “And just the fact that America’s back in the business of going into space, aiming to go to the Moon, aiming to go to Mars. Yes! Where’s that in my country? Where is that kind of dynamism?”

Trump traveled to Texas on Nov. 19 to be with Musk and watch the billionaire SpaceX owner’s Starship launch. The president, during his inaugural address, discussed his plan for U.S. astronauts to plant the American flag on Mars.

“Where is someone hitting the ground with 200 things they want to do? Bang bang bang bang bang bang bang bang,” Morgan continued. “You may not agree with all them but my God, the energy that Trump is expending. The dynamism, the aspiration, the thing of making America great again.”

Trump signed over 200 executive actions within 12 hours after being sworn in for his second term, tackling issues ranging from the border crisis to the economy.

“I got a feeling this time around Trump’s going to have a very good four years. I’m not so convinced about my country,” the British journalist added. “And I want to get that kind of oomph and energy and dynamism in Britain. Because I don’t disagree with a lot of the characterization you’ve had that we are a country in the doldrums right now. We are.”

Carlson also told Morgan during an interview that aired Wednesday on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” that Trump has the potential to become “the most effective president” in U.S. history.

“In order to stop Trump, you need to massively derail not just him, but the country. You need a COVID and/or a war … if he can avoid a war with Iran and a war with Russia, a deepening war with Russia, he will be the most effective president really since the founding, I think,” Carlson said. “He will really change the country for the better. Those are the, as of today, those are the two things I can imagine where it’s just not possible to govern because you’re so distracted, because you’re so broke, because there’s so much else going on.”

Trump campaigned on terminating the Russia-Ukraine war. He asserted during his inaugural address that his “proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.