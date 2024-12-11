Trump’s Cabinet picks set off political chain reaction in Florida congressional races. Some are eyeing DeSantis chair in 2026.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The field of candidates has been set for two special elections in Florida to replace members of Congress nominated for positions in President-elect Donald Trump’s new administration. Two dozen candidates have filed to run for the seats of outgoing Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz and Mike Waltz, though Trump has already weighed in on his preferred successors.

Trump’s reliance on Florida lawmakers for his new Cabinet is setting off a political chain reaction that’s opening up new possibilities in the state in 2026 and beyond. Multiple sitting elected officials have filed to run for the congressional seats, including the state’s chief financial officer Jimmy Patronis, triggering other vacancies and electoral opportunities.

Both GOP congressmen easily won reelection to their respective seats in November, Gaetz in a northwest Florida district known for its sugar-sand beaches and military installations, and Waltz in a stretch of the state south of Jacksonville that includes Daytona Beach.

The special elections to replace them aren’t expected to change Republicans’ slim majority in the House, but could trigger another shuffle among the state’s political hopefuls eyeing a run for governor in 2026, as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second term winds down.

Patronis is among those who Republican insiders say are considering a bid for governor, and a term in Congress could help boost his profile. Trump recently voiced his support for Patronis in the race to replace Gaetz in Congressional District 1, though that didn’t dissuade the 15 other candidates who qualified to run, even in a district where Trump is overwhelmingly popular.

“Jimmy Patronis has my Complete and Total Endorsement,” Trump posted on his social networking site Truth Social. “RUN, JIMMY, RUN!”

Other candidates in the race include Republican State Rep. Joel Rudman, a physician who launched his political career by criticizing mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. The sole Democrat in the race is Gay Valimont, an activist for the gun control advocacy group Moms Demand Action who unsuccessfully challenged Gaetz in November.

In the race for Waltz’ seat in Congressional District 6, Republican State Rep. Randy Fine won Trump’s endorsement. Fine is a self-described “conservative firebrand” who was investigated for allegations related to posting the phone number online of a school board member, which led to a wave of harassment and threats against her. No charges were filed against him.

Eight other candidates have jumped in the race for the seat, including three Democrats and a candidate unaffiliated with a party — Randall Terry, an anti-abortion activist who ran as the Constitution Party’s presidential nominee last month.

Gaetz had been tapped to be Trump’s attorney general, before stepping aside amid continued fallout over a federal sex trafficking investigation. Gaetz has vehemently denied the allegations. Though no longer under consideration, Gaetz had already resigned from his northwest Florida seat, a move that effectively ended a House Ethics Committee investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct and illicit drug use.

Trump named Waltz to be his national security advisor, though the three-term congressman and retired Army National Guard officer has also been floated as a nominee for defense secretary, as the president-elect considered possible replacements in the face of growing questions about former Fox News host Pete Hegseth’s personal conduct and ability to win Senate confirmation.

Ballots for both special elections will begin going out to military and overseas voters on Dec. 14. The primary is scheduled for Jan. 28 and the general election will be held April 1.

Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

