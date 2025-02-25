Trump Taps Dan Bongino For FBI Deputy Director

Hailey Gomez

President Donald Trump announced Sunday evening that he has named former Secret Service agent and podcast host Dan Bongino as the new deputy director of the FBI, according to a social media post.

Bongino, who has been an outspoken advocate for Trump and raised serious concerns following the first near-assassination of the president on July 13, was reportedly being considered for the position of U.S. Secret Service director in November 2024, according to CNN. However, late Sunday, Trump took to social media, congratulating Bongino for his “love and passion” for the U.S., noting that he will be working with newly appointed FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel. Dan has a Masters Degree in Psychology from C.U.N.Y., and an MBA from Penn State,” Trump wrote.

“Working with our great new United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Director Patel, Fairness, Justice, Law and Order will be brought back to America, and quickly,” Trump added.

Bongino had previously served with the New York Police Department in 1995 to 1999 before becoming a Secret Service special agent in 1999 until 2011. Bongino later transitioned to hosting a podcast, “The Dan Bongino Show,” in 2017.

The announcement of Bongino’s new role comes shortly after Patel was confirmed as the FBI’s new director on Thursday, with the Senate finalizing the nomination with a 51-49 vote. Following the announcement, Bongino posted on his X platform, thanking Trump, Bondi and Patel.

