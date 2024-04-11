Trump Opposes Arizona Supreme Court Ruling On Abortion, Won’t Sign Federal Abortion Ban

ARJUN SINGH

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he opposed a ruling by Arizona’s Supreme Court that banned most abortions in the state, and added that he would not sign a national abortion limit if presented to him as president.

On Tuesday, a four-justice majority of the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that an 1864 law banning all abortions, except those necessary to protect the life of the mother, could be enforced. Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, on Wednesday indicated that he opposed the law and said that it’s likely to change.

“Yeah, they did [go too far] and that’ll be straightened out. And I do know that it’s all about states’ rights. That’ll be straightened out, and I’m sure that the governor and everybody else are going to bring it back into reason and that’ll be taken care of, I think, very quickly,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday after disembarking from his personal aircraft at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia. “Florida’s probably maybe going to change, also. It’s all…the will of the people, that’s what I’ve been saying. It’s a perfect system…Arizona’s going to definitely change. Everybody wants that to happen.”

When asked about whether he’ll sign a national abortion ban into law, Trump said “No,” according to CNN.

Trump on Monday announced his political position on abortion for the 2024 presidential campaign, stating that he believes it should be regulated by states. His statement was criticized by pro-life advocates of a national abortion limit, such as SBA Pro-Life America and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, one of his top congressional allies.

Democrats have sought to claim that Trump will support a national abortion limit if reelected. During his presidential term, Trump appointed justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States, with all of them ruling that there is no constitutional right to an abortion in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in 2022.

President Joe Biden’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

