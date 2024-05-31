Trump Guilty Verdict In Bragg Case Would Have No Effect On Most Voters, Poll Shows

REBEKA ZELJKO

A majority of registered voters say a guilty verdict in former President Donald Trump’s trial would make no difference in their vote in the 2024 presidential election, according to a new poll.

Across all registered voters, 67% say a Trump guilty verdict has no effect on their vote, while 17% say they would be less likely to vote for him and 15% say they would be more likely according to the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released this Thursday. Additionally, 76% of registered voters say a not guilty verdict would not impact their vote, while 9% say they would be less likely to vote for him and 14% say they would be more likely.

The poll surveyed 1261 adults between May 21 through May 23 with a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points.

Trump is being tried for 34 felony counts of allegedly falsifying business records involving a $130,000 payment Trump made during his campaign in 2016 to porn actress Stormy Daniels. Daniels testified that she had no direct knowledge of the Trump’s involvement in the payment made to keep her quiet about claims of an alleged affair in 2016.

Trump has categorized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case as a corrupt attempt to interfere with the upcoming presidential election. Despite the allegations and ongoing trial, Trump continues to lead Biden in critical swing states.

In a two-way general election race, Trump is also narrowly leading Biden by 0.9 points according to the latest data from RealClearPolling average. In a five-way race with Biden, independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, independent candidate Cornel West and Green Party candidate Jill Stein, Trump is leading by 2.2 points according to the RealClearPolling average.

(Featured image credit: Screen Capture/CSPAN)

