Trump Asks Supreme Court To Allow Him To Fire Agency Leaders

Katelynn Richardson

President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to allow him to move forward with firing two agency leaders.

The Trump administration urged the Supreme Court to halt lower court orders keeping two officials Trump fired in place while it considers the bigger constitutional question surrounding removal protections for certain agency leaders.

“This case raises a constitutional question of profound importance: whether the President can supervise and control agency heads who exercise vast executive power on the President’s behalf, or whether Congress may insulate those agency heads from presidential control by preventing the President from removing them at will,” the application states.

The full D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 7–4 on Monday to reverse a panel decision permitting Trump to fire Cathy Harris of the Merit Systems Protection Board and Gwynne Wilcox of the National Labor Relations Board.

“Given the urgency and importance of these issues, the government also respectfully requests that the Court treat this application as a petition for a writ of certiorari before judgment and promptly settle the questions presented,” the application continues.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

