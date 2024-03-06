Trump and Biden sweep Super Tuesday, but they’re still not the ‘presumptive nominees.’ YET…..

Long before Super Tuesday voters headed to the polls the Democrats were going to vote for President Joe Biden and the Republicans were going to give former President Donald Trump the win on the Republican side. So, last night there was no big upset there was just another indication that Biden and Trump will face each other again in November.
The only real question is how long will Nikki Haley stay in the race to be the Republican presidential nominee.
But even though we think we know what will happen, neither Trump nor Biden will be able to claim the “presumptive nominee” title yet. The earliest that could happen is March 12 for Trump and March 19 for Biden.
Republicans held primaries in the following states:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Maine
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Vermont
- Virginia
Republicans held caucuses in the following states:
- Alaska
- Utah
Democrats held primaries in the following states:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Maine
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
Democrats held caucuses in the following the U.S. territory of American Samoa.