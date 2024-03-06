Trump and Biden sweep Super Tuesday, but they’re still not the ‘presumptive nominees.’ YET…..

Long before Super Tuesday voters headed to the polls the Democrats were going to vote for President Joe Biden and the Republicans were going to give former President Donald Trump the win on the Republican side. So, last night there was no big upset there was just another indication that Biden and Trump will face each other again in November.

The only real question is how long will Nikki Haley stay in the race to be the Republican presidential nominee.

But even though we think we know what will happen, neither Trump nor Biden will be able to claim the “presumptive nominee” title yet. The earliest that could happen is March 12 for Trump and March 19 for Biden.

Republicans held primaries in the following states:

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Maine

Massachusetts

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Vermont

Virginia

Republicans held caucuses in the following states:

Alaska

Utah

Democrats held primaries in the following states:

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Maine

Massachusetts

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Democrats held caucuses in the following the U.S. territory of American Samoa.