‘Today Is A Bad Day’: Van Jones Says Nikki Haley’s Defeat Is A ‘Heartbreaking Moment’ For Ukrainian Troops

Harold Hutchison

CNN contributor Van Jones said Wednesday that Nikki Haley’s defeat in the 2024 presidential election is “heartbreaking” for Ukrainian troops.

Haley announced she was suspending her campaign Wednesday after she was decisively beaten by former President Donald Trump in 14 out of 15 primary elections held Tuesday. Jones claimed that American allies seeking to deter Russia had “a bad day.”

“Let me speak from my heart and let me speak from my head,” Jones told CNN hosts Jim Acosta and Wolf Blitzer. From my heart, I tell you, this is a heartbreaking moment and not just for people in the United States. If you‘re a Ukrainian soldier, looking at a wall of Russians coming at you and having to ration your bullets, today is a bad day because one of the great champions of the United States being strong for our allies, strong for democracy, just went down in defeat today and you feel more alone and more afraid of the future if you‘re in Poland, if you‘re in Europe and you‘re looking at a wall of Russians coming for you and saying, ‘where‘s the United States? For my heart, it’s not a good day.

WATCH:



Republicans in Congress killed legislation in February that would have provided $60 billion in aid to Ukraine and another $14 billion to Israel, while allocating $20 billion for border security. The Senate passed legislation without the border security provisions Feb. 13, but House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to take it up, prompting Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania to openly consider filing a discharge petition.

Jones said Haley still has considerable power in American politics and could wield her influence among key donors to shift foreign policy in the Republican Party.

“She is sitting on the biggest donors in American politics,” Jones said. “She could be a bank or she could be somebody who closes the bank door. So she has real power, not voting power now, but dollar power. She knows to use that.”

Haley declined to endorse Trump after announcing the suspension of her campaign Wednesday morning.

“She’s smart to hold her cards, to play her cards to figure out can she get this party to do something to keep America from abandoning democracy around the world,” Jones added. “I hope she continues to play a constructive role. She’s done a good job for her party in the country so far. But this is a bad day for democracy, not just in the United States, but around the world.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please