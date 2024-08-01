‘They Lied To Us’: Mike Lee Questions Why Secret Service Allowed Trump To Take Stage After Shooter Was Identified

REBEKA ZELJKO

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah questioned during a press conference on Tuesday why the Secret Service allowed former President Donald Trump to take the stage on July 13 when they knew of a potential threat over an hour prior.

The Senate Judiciary and Homeland Security Committees held a joint hearing with the Secret Service and the FBI to investigate the security failures that permitted the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump during his rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, earlier this month. During the press conference after the hearing, Lee said that the Secret Service lied repeatedly about the events that day and questioned their motives in doing so.

“Why on earth did they ever let Donald Trump take the stage?” Lee asked during the press conference.