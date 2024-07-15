The Republican Ticket Is Trump-Vance 2024: As The Ohio Senator Beats Marco Rubio In The Veep Stakes

Former President Donald Trump has chosen Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election. Vance, known for his outspoken nature and relatively recent entry into politics, contrasts with Trump’s previous vice president, Mike Pence, who had extensive political experience. This choice highlights a shift towards a younger and more ideologically aligned partner for Trump.

The 39-year-old venture capitalist and author of “Hillbilly Elegy” has quickly risen in political prominence over the past year, as one of the strongest defenders of Trump. Vance was initially a vocal critic of Donald Trump. However, after Donald Trump Jr. reached out to him regarding his book, a friendship developed.

The endorsement was crucial for Vance’s successful Senate bid, making him the first major national officeholder from Ohio without prior political experience since John Glenn’s election in 1974.

Vance has earned high regard from former President Trump and has become one of Donald Trump Jr.’s closest friends. He was one of the first names on Trump’s shortlist for Vice President and has consistently been a top bet among Vegas oddsmakers.

He has helped raise millions for the Trump campaign, joined the former president at private fundraisers around the country. It has been Vance’s connections in the world of finance that have helped Trump in the all important cash race and clearly is one of the reason’s he got the vice president spot on the ticket.

Last month in Atlanta, Vance was present, assisting the former president in the spin room, where he addressed questions about Trump’s running mate selection.

Vance is indeed a self-made man he became a successful venture capitalist, best-selling author, and rising political figure in the Republican Party, he has made significant strides in various fields. Growing up in Jackson, Kentucky, and Middletown, Ohio, he faced many challenges, which he detailed in his 2016 memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy.”

The book provides a vivid account of his childhood, marked by poverty and abuse, and has resonated with many readers.

After high school, he joined the Marine Corps and served as a public affairs Marine in Iraq. He is happily married to Usha Vance, a lawyer, and they have three children.