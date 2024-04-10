The Daily Briefing on Israel: Record Number of Food Trucks Enter Gaza, Austin Says Israel is not Committing Genocide and Hostage Update.

Humanitarian Aid

Since President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a heart to heart telephone conversation last about getting more humanitarian aid into Gaza there has been an impressive movement on that front. From Sunday through midday on Wednesday a record number of over 1,000 humanitarian aid trucks have passed into Gaza and there has also been an increase in airdrops of food into the area.

Cypress is set to resume shipping over 1,000 tons of food to Gaza once the United States builds a temporary floating bridge. At this point, according to the Pentagon they hope to have everything ready to go by the first week of May so that aid deliveries can resume on Gaza’s Mediterranean coast which will be pre-screened in Cyprus, with Israeli oversight.

The U.S. and the Israeli government are working together to get as much aid into Gaza as fast as possible. The stepped up delivery of humanitarian aid comes in the wake of the tragic accidental killing of seven World Central Kitchen workers while they were serving the needs of both the Palestians in Gaza and families in Israel.

Israel Is Not Commiting Genocide

Testifying before the United States Senate Armed Services Committee Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin made it crystal clear that he saw no evidence of genocide being committed by Israel in their war with Hamas. Austin the top military advisor to President Joe Biden stated clearly to the committee that U.S. does not have “any evidence” that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

During questioning from the committee Austin was asked whether Hamas would stop its aggression toward Israel if the country laid down its arms today. He responded “I seriously doubt that,”

A key question was asked to Austin by Republican Senator Tom Cotton”Why does Israel have a responsibility to provide aid in Gaza? We didn’t provide aid to Japan and Germany during World War II,”

Austin responded by giving the committee a little history lesson. “ The United States provided aid to the Axis nations after the war, not in the middle of the conflict.

“It’s not Israel’s responsibility to provide aid. Certainly not our responsibility,” he said.

But from a diplomatic and long term good will mission then allowing third party groups need to be allowed to bring food to the innocent people of the region.

It was from that angle that Austin made the case for humanitarian assistance.

Austin said aid was crucial to the civilians on the ground.

“If they (Israel) want to create a lasting effect in terms of stability, then I think that something needs to be done to help the Palestinian people,” Austin concluded.

A bit more history –

During World War II The Started the U.S. Food Administration. This agency produced enough food for U.S. and Allied troops while also feeding the American populace and continuing relief efforts for war-stricken Europeans.

The USFA in every war the United States has been in since WWII. It is a standard other countries have used to this day including Israel.

Hostages

At the White House Press Briefing room Tuesday afternoon U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made it clear that both the United States and Israel were growing tired of Hamas games. Sullivan told reporters at the press briefing that “there could be a cease-fire in place today that would extend for several weeks to be built upon longer if Hamas would be prepared to release some of those people.”

He added, “I believe Israel is ready and Hamas should step up to the table and be prepared to do so as well.”

According to Axios the deal on the table is…

U.S. proposal presented by CIA Director Bill Burns in Cairo on Sunday includes the release of 40 hostages held in Gaza in return for a six-week ceasefire.

The proposed deal would also involve Israel releasing 900 Palestinian prisoners — 200 more than a previous proposal, Israeli officials said.



It notes that 100 of the prisoners will be those serving life sentences for murdering Israelis, the same number in the previous proposal.

Israeli officials said Israel demands the ability to veto the release of specific prisoners as well as the possibility of deporting prisoners who will be released abroad so they do not return to the West Bank or Gaza.

A key issue in the new proposal concerns Israel’s demand that Hamas release 40 hostages who are alive, even if some of them do not meet the original criteria for release on humanitarian grounds.

Meanwhile, also at the White House Vice President Kamala Harris met Tuesday with families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas on October 7. The Vice President underscored that President Biden and she have no higher priority than reuniting the hostages with their loved ones.

She also reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to bring home the remains of those who have been tragically confirmed to be deceased. The Vice President again condemned Hamas as a brutal terrorist organization and its horrific use of sexual violence, reaffirmed that the threat Hamas poses to Israel must be eliminated, and denounced the rise of antisemitism worldwide.

The Vice President expressed her continued support for these families and they discussed the agony and pain felt over the past 6 months. The Vice President told them that they and their loved ones remain at the forefront of her mind and in her prayers as the Biden-Harris Administration works to secure the release of all the hostages.

The Vice President provided an update on U.S. efforts to secure the release of all hostages and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.