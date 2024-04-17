The Daily Briefing: Netanyahu “Israel will do whatever it needs to defend itself.” U.S. will defend Israel even if it attacks Iran.

Jim Williams files daily written and video reports on Israel and the war with Hamas as well as the U.S. involvement in the region.

BRITISH AND GERMAN LEADERS MEET WITH LEADERS OF ISRAEL ON THEIR WAY TO THE G7 MEETINGS

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron along with and Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock dropped by Israel on route to the G7 meetings early Wednesday. The leaders had separate meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamine Netanyahu but the topic was the same discussions on what actions Israel could pursue to retaliate for Iran’s unprecedented, direct attack on Israel over the weekend.

After the leaders left the prime minister had a very clear message “Israel will do whatever it needs to defend itself,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “They have all sorts of suggestions and advice. I appreciate that. But I want to be clear: Our decisions we will make ourselves,” the prime minister added.

OVER 700 HUMANITARIAN AID TRUCKS ARE READY TO GO INTO GAZA AS SOON AS THE UN IS READY TO DISTRIBUTE THE FOOD AND MEDICINE.

As you can see Israel has stepped up aid into Gaza but at the moment the United Nations is not getting to the Palestianian people fast enough.

Aid from 700 trucks is sitting inside Gaza waiting to be distributed by the @UN! https://t.co/1JHoYsexzx — AIPAC (@AIPAC) April 17, 2024

EVEN IF THE ISRAEL ATTACKS IRAN THE UNITED STATES WILL STILL PROTECT ISREAL.

At multiple press conferences the questions has been asked and answered – Will the US defend Israel even if they move forward and the answer remains the yes. The US Protection is IRONCLAD.

MORE TO COME AS I GET THE NEWS