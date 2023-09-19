The Best Beach Movies You Need To Watch If You Miss The Beach Life

After an exciting summer vacation, normally, people tend to feel nostalgic. This feeling may linger on for a while. For instance, if you came back from a dreamy Westgate Kissimmee resort and you got the blues, then you may want to watch beach movies to get that summer mood back on as you make plans for other vacation times.

Here are the best movies that are set on the beach.

The Endless Summer (1966)

Fittingly named for this here predicament of yours, The Endless Summer is a documentary film released in 1966. Directed by Bruce Brown, two surfers, namely Mike Hynson and Robert August, are featured. In the film, they are seen traveling the world in search of the perfect wave. There are many encounters associated with this movie. Different surf cultures are also showcased, in various dreamy and mouth-watering locations, including California, Hawaii, Australia, South Africa and Tahiti.

This splendid little docu-feature film became a cult classic and is credited with popularizing the sport of surfing.

If you want to get your surf on, but you are on the living room rug, this is the one for you. But, hey, that does not stop you from making yourself a delicious summer cocktail.

The Shallows (2016)

This breathtaking picture is a 2016 thriller film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Here, Nancy Adams, played by Blake Lively, goes surfing alone on a secluded beach. Never a good idea in a horror movie. In a turn of events, however, her peaceful day quickly turns into a fight for survival when she is attacked by a great white shark. Shen ends up getting stranded on a rock just 200 yards from shore. With the shark circling her and the tide rising, Nancy must use her resourcefulness and determination to outsmart the predator and make it back to safety.

This is a gripping and intense film that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats as they witness Nancy’s desperate struggle for survival against the relentless shark.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

This movie is a rom-com released in 2008. It was directed by Nicholas Stoller and written by the ridiculously talented and beloved Jason Segel, who also stars in the film.

In the film, Peter Bretter (played by Jason Segel), is devastated after a breakup with his girlfriend, Sarah Marshall (played by Kristen Bell). In an attempt to move on, Peter decides to take a vacation to Hawaii, only to find out that Sarah and her new boyfriend, Aldous Snow (played by Russell Brand), are staying at the same resort. This film received positive reviews for its humor, performances and heartfelt moments.