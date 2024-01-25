Steve Kornacki Breaks Down Just How Slim Nikki Haley’s Chances To Win Really Are

Jason Cohen

NBC journalist Steve Kornacki analyzed how unlikely it is for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley to win the Republican primary against former President Donald Trump on NBC’s “The TODAY Show” Wednesday.

Trump handily beat Haley in New Hampshire on Tuesday in its first-in-the-nation primary and also defeated her in a landslide in the recent Iowa caucus. Kornacki outlined how the rules and dynamics of the Republican primary benefit Trump more than Haley, indicating a high probability of him securing the Republican nomination over her.

WATCH:

“New Hampshire, the mix, the demographics, the ideology favored her so much. And yet, she loses by 11 … The exit poll tells the story easily … Just look at this. Among Republicans, Donald Trump beat Nikki Haley basically by 50 points, by 49 points … Among independents, Haley did win them. She won them by 22. This is an impressive win among independents, but her campaign wanted and needed a bigger margin than this,” Kornacki stated.

NBC’s Savannah Guthrie brought up how Haley has committed to remaining in the race regardless of the New Hampshire results, asking Kornacki what her path to victory could possibly be.

“It’s hard to see,” Kornacki said, noting that only a few states have similar demographics to New Hampshire. Moreover, while some states give delegates proportionally, many give all the delegates to the winner.

“The rules are designed to get an early nominee. Meaning, in a lot of these states if you are just getting 50% at the state-wide level or 50% at the district level, you get all of the delegates,” Kornacki explained.

“In California they changed the rule. 50% plus one, all 169 on the spot go to the candidate. The last poll in California, Trump had 66%,” he noted.

