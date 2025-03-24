STEVE CORTES: Wisconsin Can Send Clear Message To Rogue Judges

Steve Cortes

In recent weeks, federal judges have acted like petty kings in black robes, repeatedly issuing absurd and illogical edicts to try to overturn the will of the people and steal away the constitutionally delegated power of the commander-in-chief.

It becomes clearer that these ruling class magistrates openly view themselves as somehow superior to the citizens of America, who delivered a clear mandate for Trump administration agenda items, such as mass deportations of illegal aliens. Of course, these federal judges enjoy lifetime tenure, and so the method of punishing them for their clear violations of law flows only through impeachment. While those proceedings should indeed commence, that process is onerous.

But right now in Wisconsin, thoughtful, concerned citizens can take immediate action to preclude judicial tyranny, using their own agency as voters in this critical swing state. Wisconsin elects state supreme court justices, and currently a radical, politicized court sits in the state capital of Madison and regularly legislates from the bench.

With a liberal justice retiring, though, the balance could switch to 4-3 for the conservatives with the April 1st election of former Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel. Schimel has earned a solid reputation as a crime fighter and sharp legal mind, committed to judicial restraint and upholding both the state and federal constitutions.

In contrast, radical liberal nominee Susan Crawford would bring that same corrupt federal approach of judicial supremacy to Wisconsin. The Democrats openly brag in Wisconsin, for example, that they can simply redraw congressional maps, overturning the decision of the elected legislature, and thereby gain two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. In addition, Crawford has a long record of opposing common-sense practices such as Voter ID, which is supported by an overwhelming 87% of Wisconsin citizens.

So, in opposing Crawford, Wisconsin citizens can both protect their own rights, their own political agency as citizens of the Badger State, but also send a clear signal to the whole nation that judicial overreach has reached levels of absurdity. For instance, consider that even the very left-leaning Axios admits the clear bias of judges against President Donald Trump.

As that platform just reported, total nationwide judicial injunctions against Trump have unfolded at more than 4 times the rate of similar actions vs. Biden, and more than 10 times the rate of such rulings vs. George W. Bush.

Over at the New York Post, Miranda Devine correctly asserts that Trump is “fighting a cartel of vile, corrupt, and far-left judges trying to kill his campaign promises.” She is spot-on, noting that the Ruling Class now seeks to stop the Trump agenda despite a crystal-clear sweep of every swing state plus the popular vote, this past November.

When the Democrats lose, it seems, they then resort to rule by the gavel of partisan judges, instead of the ballot box. But this kind of judicial treachery is totally inconsistent with the precepts of the American republic and must be rejected.

Thankfully, the sensible citizens of Wisconsin have the opportunity to make a bold statement regarding abusive judges, by electing Brad Schimel and rejecting the radical Crawford.

Steve Cortes is president of the League of American Workers, a populist right pro-laborer advocacy group, and senior political advisor to Catholic Vote.

He is a former senior advisor to President Trump and JD Vance, plus a former commentator for Fox News and CNN.

